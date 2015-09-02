Edition:
Wed Sep 2, 2015

Budapest train station closed to migrants

Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. Hundreds of migrants protested in front of Budapest's Eastern railway station on Wednesday, shouting "Freedom, freedom" and demanding to be let onto trains bound for Germany but the station remained closed to them. More than 2,000 migrants, including families with children, were waiting in the square at the station in sweltering heat. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
1 / 25
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
2 / 25
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
3 / 25
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
4 / 25
Migrants demonstrate outside the main Keleti (Eastern) Railway Terminus in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
5 / 25
Migrants protest outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
6 / 25
Refugees raise their documents and railways tickets outside the Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
7 / 25
Migrants rest at an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
8 / 25
Hungarian police officers block the entrance of the Keleti train station for refugees in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
9 / 25
Watched by Hungarian police, refugees enter a regional train supposed to carry them to a nearby refugee camp at a railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
10 / 25
A child holds a self-made placard reading "SOS help me" outside the railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
11 / 25
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
12 / 25
Migrants wave their train tickets and lift up children outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
13 / 25
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
14 / 25
A child cries in frustration as his parents try to honor ticket control rules August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
15 / 25
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
16 / 25
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
17 / 25
Migrants gesture as they stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
18 / 25
Hungarian police officers watch migrants outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
19 / 25
Migrants rest in an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
20 / 25
Hungarian police speak to people queuing to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
21 / 25
People stand in a queue to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
22 / 25
Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
23 / 25
Migrants stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
24 / 25
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
25 / 25
