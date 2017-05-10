Buddha's birthday

A man fixes an image of a Buddha on top of a pandal, a temporary platform to be decorated with illuminated panels illustrating episodes from the life of Buddha, ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, during which Sri Lankan Buddhists commemorate the birth,...more

A man fixes an image of a Buddha on top of a pandal, a temporary platform to be decorated with illuminated panels illustrating episodes from the life of Buddha, ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, during which Sri Lankan Buddhists commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close