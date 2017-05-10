Buddha's birthday
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks prostrate as they perform the "three steps one bow" ceremony at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery on the eve of Vesak Day in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok. Picture taken using long exposure....more
Novice nuns and buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man fixes an image of a Buddha on top of a pandal, a temporary platform to be decorated with illuminated panels illustrating episodes from the life of Buddha, ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, during which Sri Lankan Buddhists commemorate the birth,...more
A girl offers prayers inside a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A devotee (unseen) sprinkles rice grains as part of the rituals on the idol of Buddha during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Swayambhu in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Buddhists carry a Child Buddha statue on the shrine while celebrating the Vesak Day in Quan Su Pagoda, Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People walk around a stupa, at the top of the Wat Saket, or Golden Mount, during the Buddhist Vesak celebration in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges river on the occasion of Buddha purnima festival, also known as Vesak day, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A devotee prays in front of a Buddha statue during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A devotee offers butter lamps on the eve of the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Swayambhu in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A family takes a seflie as they visit the Shwedagon Pagoda during Kason Watering Festival celebrations, also know as Vesak Day, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks perform the "three steps one bow" ceremony at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery on the eve of Vesak Day in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A devotee offers prayer on the idol of Buddha during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Swayambhu in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok. Picture taken using long exposure....more
