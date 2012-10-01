Buddhist temples burned
A Buddhist woman sits in front of her burnt house after Muslims attacked Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist woman sits in front of her burnt house after Muslims attacked Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman sits in front of her burned home after Muslims attacked and set fire to Buddhist households in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman sits in front of her burned home after Muslims attacked and set fire to Buddhist households in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. Hundreds of Muslims in Bangladesh burned at least four Buddhist temples and 15 homes of Buddhists on Sunday after complaining that a Buddhist man had insulted Islam, police and...more
A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. Hundreds of Muslims in Bangladesh burned at least four Buddhist temples and 15 homes of Buddhists on Sunday after complaining that a Buddhist man had insulted Islam, police and residents said. REUTERS/Stringer
Bangladesh's Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir (3rd L) visits a burned temple in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bangladesh's Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir (3rd L) visits a burned temple in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bangladeshi Buddhist monks form a human chain during a protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. The placard reads, "We express our protest and condemnation". REUTERS/Andrew...more
Bangladeshi Buddhist monks form a human chain during a protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. The placard reads, "We express our protest and condemnation". REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Bangladeshi Buddhist monks protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Bangladeshi Buddhist monks protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) guards a Buddha sculpture after an attack by Muslims in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. Bangladesh accused Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on Monday of involvement in attacks on Buddhist temples and...more
A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) guards a Buddha sculpture after an attack by Muslims in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. Bangladesh accused Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on Monday of involvement in attacks on Buddhist temples and homes in the southeast and said the violence was triggered by a photo posted on Facebook that insulted Islam. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk adjusts his robe next to burnt furniture after an attack by Muslims on Buddhist property in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk adjusts his robe next to burnt furniture after an attack by Muslims on Buddhist property in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk looks through the window of a burnt car after Muslims attacked and set fire to a temple in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk looks through the window of a burnt car after Muslims attacked and set fire to a temple in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Bangladeshi Buddhist woman stands in front of her temporary shelter after Muslims set her home on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Bangladeshi Buddhist woman stands in front of her temporary shelter after Muslims set her home on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Shoshi Barua, 56, a Buddhist woman lies under a mosquito net in her temporary shelter after Muslims set fire to her home in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Shoshi Barua, 56, a Buddhist woman lies under a mosquito net in her temporary shelter after Muslims set fire to her home in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk prays in front of a Buddha statue after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk prays in front of a Buddha statue after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk checks the broken part of a Buddha statue after Muslims set the temple on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk checks the broken part of a Buddha statue after Muslims set the temple on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist woman walks through the gate of a temple as a policeman stands guard after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist woman walks through the gate of a temple as a policeman stands guard after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Romney: On the trail
Romney battles for a spot in the White House.
Plane crash in Nepal
A small plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Kathmandu.
Oktoberfest
Millions of drink enthusiasts from around the world come to Munich for beer and merriment.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.