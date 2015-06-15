Buddy, can you break a quadrillion?

A man poses with Zimbabwean bank note at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015. The central bank says citizens have until September to exchange their remaining quadrillions of local dollars for a few greenbacks. But economists say 90 percent of the...more

A man poses with Zimbabwean bank note at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015. The central bank says citizens have until September to exchange their remaining quadrillions of local dollars for a few greenbacks. But economists say 90 percent of the economy has been based on the U.S. dollar since 2009, so few people are expected to make a beeline to banks to cash in old notes - especially as they could get a far better deal elsewhere. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close