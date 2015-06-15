Edition:
Buddy, can you break a quadrillion?

A man holds up for a picture a one hundred trillion Zimbabwean dollar note inside a shop in Harare, Zimbawe, June 12, 2015. The Zimbabwean dollar, ravaged by hyperinflation that peaked at 500 billion percent in 2008, ceased to be legal tender on Friday. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A man holds up for a picture a one hundred and an a fifty trillion Zimbabwean dollars notes inside a shop in Harare, Zimbawe, June 12, 2015. Zimbabwe's hyperinflation was considered by the International Monetary Fund as the worst for any country not at war, and the 100 trillion dollar Zimbabwean dollar note was the single largest known note to be printed by any central bank. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A man poses with Zimbabwean bank note at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015. The central bank says citizens have until September to exchange their remaining quadrillions of local dollars for a few greenbacks. But economists say 90 percent of the economy has been based on the U.S. dollar since 2009, so few people are expected to make a beeline to banks to cash in old notes - especially as they could get a far better deal elsewhere. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A man holds up newly issued 200 million and 500 million Zimbabwe dollar notes in the capital Harare, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2008
A man displays a new Z$100 million bank note in Harare, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2008
A man holds the new Zimbabwe currency introduced into circulation in the capital Harare, September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2008
A Zimbabwean man shows some new $500,000,000 bearer cheques in central Harare, May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, May 17, 2008
A black market foreign currency dealer displays the new $1 million banknote, worth $7 on the streets of Harare, October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2008
A Zimbabwean poses with the new Z$750,000 note after withdrawing it from a local bank in Harare, December 21, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2007
A Zimbabwean street kid receives Zimbabwe dollar Z$200,000 notes, which ceased to be legal, in downtown Harare, December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2007
A black market currency trader shows off U.S. and Zimbabwean bank notes in the capital Harare, June 23, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2007
A vendor receives a new $200,000 note from a buyer in Harare, August 2, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2007
Zimbabwe opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters show old worthless bank notes at an election rally in Chitungwiza, near the capital Harare, March 27, 2008. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Reuters / Thursday, March 27, 2008
