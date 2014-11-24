Edition:
Buffalo braces for snow melt

Wreckage lays at a collapsed house following a massive snow storm in Alden, New York November 24, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Larry Miceli carries sandbags as he prepares his house for possible flooding following a massive snow storm in West Seneca, New York November 24, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A car approaches a partially flooded street following a massive snow storm in West Seneca, New York November 24, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Cayuga Creek water rushes past a neighborhood following a massive snow storm in Lancaster, New York November 24, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A truck carrying snow drives past a pump, in preparation for possible flooding, following a massive snow storm in West Seneca, New York November 24, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Water bubbles up from a storm drain causing a street to flood following a massive snow storm in West Seneca, New York, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A city bus drives through a partially flooded street following a massive snow storm in West Seneca, New York, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Erie County Holding Center inmates help pile sandbags to prepare for possible flooding following a massive snow storm in Williamsville, New York, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
FDNY firefighters from New York City load rescue boats to prepare for possible flooding following a massive snow storm in Williamsville, New York, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
The national guard dumps sandbags to prepare for flooding following a massive snow storm in Williamsville, New York, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
The inside of a car is pictured filled with snow, in a parking lot where authorities have left abandoned cars found from the freeway, that were abandoned during massive snow storm in Cheektowaga, New York, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
A damaged car is pictured in a parking lot where authorities have left abandoned cars found from the freeway, that were abandoned during massive snow storm in Cheektowaga, New York, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Jim Lippert walks past a collapsed structure on his farm following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Phil Mohun does a back flip off of his family home after clearing snow from the roof following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A man shovels snow on top of a partially collapsed structure following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
An aerial view of a section of the New York State Thruway seen shortly after it opened, near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A "lake-effect" snow storm descends on Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Firemen ride ATV's down a street as they help with relief efforts following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
An aerial view of a snow-covered neighborhood in the town of Cheektowaga near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A man rides a scooter down the road following a massive snow storm in Buffalo, New York November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
Firefighters from Cheektowaga and Depew carry one of 180 patients during an evacuation from the Garden Gate Health Care Facility, due to potential roof issues from the snowfall, in Cheektowaga near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Tom Wilczak shovels snow from the roof of his home following a storm in Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blow from Lake Erie over the still-closed Route 5 highway in Lackawanna, near Buffalo, New York November 20, 2014.REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A snow-covered house is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
TJ Zydel works to clear his roof in the town of West Seneca near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Children play in a snow pile in Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A grounds crew worker begins to clear snow from the Buffalo Bills' football field at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, November 20, 2014REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kevin Hoffman

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Mark Wilson pulls a sled full of groceries after a trip to the store in the town of West Seneca near Buffalo, New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
An abandon car marked by orange cones is buried under snow as a snowplow passes by in Buffalo. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Snow blows across Route 190 in Buffalo. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca. REUTERS/Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Heavy Lake Effect snow falls in Orchard Park, New York. REUTERS/Judith Gros

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
