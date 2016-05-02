Edition:
United States
Mon May 2, 2016

Buffett's Berkshire bash

Commemorative items for sale are on display at the Kraft Heinz booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Warren Buffett participates in the newspaper tossing challenge at the Clayton Homes booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Bill Gates participates in the newspaper tossing challenge at the Clayton Homes booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Shareholders wait for the start of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Warren Buffett talks to reporters as he tours the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Commemorative items for sale are on display at the Oriental Trading Company booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
The Coca-Cola booth is set up in the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Warren Buffett (R) talks with Mark Donegan, CEO of Precision Castparts, at the Precision Castparts booth in exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
The Kraft Heinz booth in the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Shareholders from China take a photo while waiting for the start of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Warren Buffett stops at the BNSF Railway booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
"The Big Dog," which in April set the Guinness world record as the largest bobblehead, is on display at the Applied Underwriters stand. The dog is 15 feet, 4-3/4 inches tall, took 400 man hours to make, and weighs 1200 pounds. REUTERS/Jonathan Stempel

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Shareholders wait outside in line to enter the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Warren Buffett tours the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Fans take photos of Warren Buffett's house in Omaha, Nebraska. The yellow tape says "POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS." Berkshire Hathaway, the company Buffett runs, spent $370,244 on home and personal security in 2015 to keep the world's third-richest person safe. REUTERS/Jonathan Stempel

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Warren Buffett talks with Bill Gates (L) before participating in the newspaper tossing challenge at the Clayton Homes booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Shareholders wait outside in line to enter the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
