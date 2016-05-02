Buffett's Berkshire bash
Commemorative items for sale are on display at the Kraft Heinz booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Warren Buffett participates in the newspaper tossing challenge at the Clayton Homes booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Bill Gates participates in the newspaper tossing challenge at the Clayton Homes booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Shareholders wait for the start of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Warren Buffett talks to reporters as he tours the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Commemorative items for sale are on display at the Oriental Trading Company booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
The Coca-Cola booth is set up in the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Warren Buffett (R) talks with Mark Donegan, CEO of Precision Castparts, at the Precision Castparts booth in exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
The Kraft Heinz booth in the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Shareholders from China take a photo while waiting for the start of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Warren Buffett stops at the BNSF Railway booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
"The Big Dog," which in April set the Guinness world record as the largest bobblehead, is on display at the Applied Underwriters stand. The dog is 15 feet, 4-3/4 inches tall, took 400 man hours to make, and weighs 1200 pounds. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Shareholders wait outside in line to enter the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Warren Buffett tours the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Fans take photos of Warren Buffett's house in Omaha, Nebraska. The yellow tape says "POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS." Berkshire Hathaway, the company Buffett runs, spent $370,244 on home and personal security in 2015 to keep the world's third-richest...more
Warren Buffett talks with Bill Gates (L) before participating in the newspaper tossing challenge at the Clayton Homes booth. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
Shareholders wait outside in line to enter the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen
