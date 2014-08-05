Building a windmill
Employees work on a crane above an E-70 wind turbine manufactured by German company Enercon for La Compagnie du Vent during its installation at a wind farm in Meneslies, Picardie region, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A worker installed in the nacelle part controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a wind turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees control the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cattle graze in a field near wind turbines in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees work on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees work on the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A crane lifts a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A worker installed in the nacelle controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees work on a rotor blade of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Crews assemble the rotor hub to the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees work on a rotor blade assembling to the hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Employees work on the top of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An employee looks at the lifting of the rotor hub on the tower part of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A views shows a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
