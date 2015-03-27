Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 27, 2015 | 6:30pm EDT

Building collapse in New York

A car sits amongst the rubble after an explosion destroyed four buildings in New York, March 27, 2015. Two people remained unaccounted for in the wake of an apparent gas explosion that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings and injured 19 people, police said. REUTERS/Nancy Borowick/Pool

A car sits amongst the rubble after an explosion destroyed four buildings in New York, March 27, 2015. Two people remained unaccounted for in the wake of an apparent gas explosion that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings and injured 19...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A car sits amongst the rubble after an explosion destroyed four buildings in New York, March 27, 2015. Two people remained unaccounted for in the wake of an apparent gas explosion that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings and injured 19 people, police said. REUTERS/Nancy Borowick/Pool
Close
1 / 23
Flames rise from a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

Flames rise from a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Flames rise from a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
Close
2 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 23
An NYPD officer shouts towards residents while clearing the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

An NYPD officer shouts towards residents while clearing the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An NYPD officer shouts towards residents while clearing the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
Close
4 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters spray water at the site of a residential apartment building collapse that happened on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Fire Department firefighters spray water at the site of a residential apartment building collapse that happened on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters spray water at the site of a residential apartment building collapse that happened on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters and police stand by as firefighters fight a fire at a residential apartment building in New York City, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters and police stand by as firefighters fight a fire at a residential apartment building in New York City, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters and police stand by as firefighters fight a fire at a residential apartment building in New York City, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters walk on 2nd Avenue towards the site of where a residential apartment was engulfed in flames in New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters walk on 2nd Avenue towards the site of where a residential apartment was engulfed in flames in New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters walk on 2nd Avenue towards the site of where a residential apartment was engulfed in flames in New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 23
A woman wearing a mask to protect from smoke looks back at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman wearing a mask to protect from smoke looks back at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A woman wearing a mask to protect from smoke looks back at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 23
A man runs away from the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

A man runs away from the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A man runs away from the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
Close
12 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 23
A New York City Police helicopter flies near billowing smoke above the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A New York City Police helicopter flies near billowing smoke above the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A New York City Police helicopter flies near billowing smoke above the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 23
Residents stand on the sidelines of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

Residents stand on the sidelines of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Residents stand on the sidelines of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
Close
15 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters work at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters work at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters work at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 23
People look at the site of a residential apartment building which collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People look at the site of a residential apartment building which collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
People look at the site of a residential apartment building which collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters and emergency personnel respond at the site of a residential apartment building which had collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters and emergency personnel respond at the site of a residential apartment building which had collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters and emergency personnel respond at the site of a residential apartment building which had collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 23
A local resident looks up at the site of where a residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A local resident looks up at the site of where a residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A local resident looks up at the site of where a residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 23
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Nigeria votes

Nigeria votes

Next Slideshows

Nigeria votes

Nigeria votes

Nigeria's citizens go to the polls amid threats of post-election bloodshed and a Boko Haram insurgency.

Mar 27 2015
Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel

Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel

Islamist militants blast their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside.

Mar 27 2015
Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president.

Mar 26 2015
Germanwings crash in France

Germanwings crash in France

The German plane crashed in a remote area of the French Alps, killing all 150 on board.

Mar 26 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast