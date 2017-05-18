Building collapse in Sri Lanka
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A member of a rescue team looks for victims during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members work after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members work in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A military official works during a rescue mission after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Next Slideshows
Escape from Mosul
Trapped in a shrinking area of the city, Islamic State is increasingly using the several hundred thousand civilians under their control as human shields.
Iran gears up for presidential election
Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi is the top challenger to President Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking a second term in Friday's vote.
Venezuela's indigenous flee crisis for Brazil
Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast, hundreds of indigenous Warao are now trying their luck on the gritty streets of...
Another Confederate statue removed
Crowds gather to celebrate and mourn as a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard is removed in New Orleans.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.