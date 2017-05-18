Edition:
Thu May 18, 2017

Building collapse in Sri Lanka

Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A member of a rescue team looks for victims during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members work after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members work in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A military official works during a rescue mission after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
