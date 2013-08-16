Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 16, 2013 | 3:00pm EDT

Building collapse in Syria

<p>Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Friday, August 16, 2013

Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Close
1 / 12
<p>People gather as they search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

People gather as they search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

People gather as they search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
2 / 12
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
3 / 12
<p>Men help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Men help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Friday, August 16, 2013

Men help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
4 / 12
<p>Civilians react as they search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Civilians react as they search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref...more

Friday, August 16, 2013

Civilians react as they search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
5 / 12
<p>A man with bloodstains on his face carries a boy after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A man with bloodstains on his face carries a boy after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Friday, August 16, 2013

A man with bloodstains on his face carries a boy after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
6 / 12
<p>Men carry a wounded girl rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

Men carry a wounded girl rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Friday, August 16, 2013

Men carry a wounded girl rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Close
7 / 12
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighters reacts as men search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighters reacts as men search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013....more

Friday, August 16, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighters reacts as men search for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
8 / 12
<p>Men help civilians carrying children at a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Men help civilians carrying children at a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Friday, August 16, 2013

Men help civilians carrying children at a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
9 / 12
<p>A man runs while carrying a boy wounded by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

A man runs while carrying a boy wounded by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Friday, August 16, 2013

A man runs while carrying a boy wounded by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Close
10 / 12
<p>Men react at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

Men react at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Friday, August 16, 2013

Men react at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Close
11 / 12
<p>Men run as they carry a wounded girl in what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Men run as they carry a wounded girl in what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Friday, August 16, 2013

Men run as they carry a wounded girl in what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
South Africa's miner tragedy

South Africa's miner tragedy

Next Slideshows

South Africa's miner tragedy

South Africa's miner tragedy

One year ago today, 34 striking miners were shot dead by police outside the Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Aug 16 2013
Aftermath in Egypt

Aftermath in Egypt

Images from Cairo the day after the security crackdown.

Aug 15 2013
Explosion in Beirut

Explosion in Beirut

A powerful explosion strikes southern Beirut near a complex used by Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.

Aug 15 2013
Mourning in Egypt

Mourning in Egypt

Family and friends mourn those killed in the crackdown.

Aug 15 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast