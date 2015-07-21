Bull on a rope
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual...more
A bull is seen during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Runners wait to run in front of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A runner tries to get the attention of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A runner jumps as he tries to get the attention of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Runners wait to run in front of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A bull falls next to a runner during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Runners wait to run in front of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A runner tries to get the attention of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Runners run to avoid a bull (unseen) as they lead it with a rope during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Next Slideshows
Mass wedding in Gaza
Inside a wedding for 150 couples in the northern Gaza Strip.
Team Trump
Americans show their support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on a campaign already marked with controversy.
Israel's Latin moves
Dancers compete to represent Israel in the finals of The World Latin Dance Cup, which will be held at the end of the year in Miami.
Afghan playgrounds
Children make the most of the run-down playgrounds and swings scattered through the war-torn country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.