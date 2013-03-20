Bullet-proof fashion
Children demonstrate how they might take shelter in a school under a bullet proof blanket sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tala, 12, Sarah, 8 and Lana, 6 all model the bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sheirn Adi helps her son Bilal, 8, put on a bullet proof vest/backpack combination called the V-Bag sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lana, 6, (L) and Sarah, 8, demonstrate how to use bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as shields in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows the results of bullet strikes of various calibers on the company's ballistic material in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Dickerson (L), Kami Mahoney and Walid Zabadne (R) all wearing bullet proof jackets designed to look like everyday clothes wait at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah, 8, Tala, 12, Hamzah, 11, Lana, 6, Yasmine, 11 and Bilal, 8 (L-R) model bullet proof backpacks and backpack/vest combinations sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows a chart of the various calibers of bullets the company's "medium" level protection bullet proof products will stop in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC demonstrates the company's bullet resistant ballistic protection blanket in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Dickerson (L) and Ammer Omary both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes walk outside the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows the bullet proof plate inside the company's children's backpack product in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lana, 6, demonstrates how to use a bullet proof backpack sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as a shield in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walid Zabadne (L) and Kami Mahoney, both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes model them as they walk outside the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking more
Walid Zabadne poses in a bullet proof motorcycle jacket at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kami Mahoney poses in an armored tank top shirt selling for $1,389 at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Miguel Caballero, CEO of the Miguel Caballero Company holds an armored tank top (L) as he poses with Lana, 6, wearing a MC Kids Ballistic Puffer Vest both sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. The tank top sells for...more
Lana Adi talks to her daughters Sarah, 8, (L) and Yasmine, 11, (C) both posing wearing bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. The backpacks sell for $246. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walid Zabadne (L) and Ammer Omary both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes pose at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Miguel Caballero, CEO of the Miguel Caballero Company shows Lana, 6, how to use one of his company's bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as a shield in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. The backpacks sell for $246. REUTERS/Rick...more
Paul Dickerson (L) and Kami Mahoney pose in bullet proof jackets designed to look like everyday clothes at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
