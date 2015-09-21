Burberry at LFW
British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Model Kate Moss arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour turns around during an interview as she arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Alison Moyet performs with an orchestra at the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Kate Moss arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Model Jourdan Dunn arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British model Cara Delevingne (R) passes singer St. Vincent as she arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Sienna Miller arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Naomie Harris arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Suki Waterhouse (R) hugs an acquaintance as she arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British singer Paloma Faith arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Guests arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
World's highest-paid models
The top-earning supermodels this past year.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Best of NYFW
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
NY Fashion Week highlights
Backstage and collection highlights at New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.