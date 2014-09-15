Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 15, 2014 | 6:10pm EDT

Burberry Prorsum collection

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 28
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 28
Singer Paloma Faith (L), models Cara Delevingne (2nd L) and Kate Moss (2nd R), and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Singer Paloma Faith (L), models Cara Delevingne (2nd L) and Kate Moss (2nd R), and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
Singer Paloma Faith (L), models Cara Delevingne (2nd L) and Kate Moss (2nd R), and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 28
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 28
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection as singer/songwriter James Bay performs during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection as singer/songwriter James Bay performs during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection as singer/songwriter James Bay performs during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 28
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 28
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 28
Model Neelam Gill presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Neelam Gill presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Model Neelam Gill presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 28
Model Grace Plowden presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Grace Plowden presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Model Grace Plowden presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 28
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
10 / 28
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 28
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
12 / 28
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
13 / 28
A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
14 / 28
Models look at a mobile phone backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models look at a mobile phone backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Models look at a mobile phone backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
15 / 28
A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 28
Burberry makeup is displayed on a stylist's table before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry makeup is displayed on a stylist's table before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
Burberry makeup is displayed on a stylist's table before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 28
A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 15, 2014
A model has makeup applied before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 28
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 28
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 28
Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 28
Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
22 / 28
Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
23 / 28
Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
24 / 28
Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 28
Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
26 / 28
Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
27 / 28
U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 15, 2014
U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Crowning Miss America

Crowning Miss America

Next Slideshows

Crowning Miss America

Crowning Miss America

Miss New York Kira Kazantsev is crowned Miss America.

Sep 15 2014
NYFW: Day 8

NYFW: Day 8

Highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Sep 11 2014
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sep 11 2014
NYFW: Day 7

NYFW: Day 7

Highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Sep 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast