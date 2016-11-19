Burial of Ferdinand Marcos draws protests
Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos, with her son and daughters, clutches a Philippine flag during the burial rites of her husband, former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city,...more
Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos (2nd from R) and her daughter Imee (R) walk while soldiers carry the flag draped coffin of her husband, former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, during burial rites inside the Libingan ng mga Bayani...more
Soldiers stand to attention in front of the flag draped coffin of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos during burial rites inside Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters celebrate outside the Libingan ng Mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) where burial rites for the former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took place, in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
The flag draped coffin of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos is seen atop a military hearse as it is followed by Marco's family during burial rites inside the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city, metro Manila,...more
Soldiers carry the flag draped coffin of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos during burial rites inside Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-Marcos protester holds up a placard that reads "Marcos is not a hero! Never forget. Never again." outside the Libingan ng Mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) where burial rites for the former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took place, in...more
Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos (seated at R) and her children look on near the flag draped coffin of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos during burial rites inside Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city, metro...more
An anti-Marcos protester (R) breaks down in tears as another protester comforts her, outside the Libingan ng Mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) where burial rites for former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took place, in Taguig city, Metro Manila,...more
Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos (2nd from R) and her children stand in front of the flag draped coffin of her husband, former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, during burial rites inside the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in...more
A protester shouts anti-Marcos slogans denouncing the burial of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery), along a main street at Taft avenue, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos (seated at R) and her children are seen near the flag draped coffin of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos during burial rites inside Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city, metro...more
A protester burns an image of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos along a main street at Taft avenue, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
