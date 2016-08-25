Edition:
Burkini ban uproar

Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London, Britain August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. French Prime Minister Manuel Valls defended a ban on burkinis in more than a dozen coastal towns on Thursday, saying France was locked in a "battle of cultures" and that the full-body swimsuit symbolized the enslavement of women. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. Photographs of armed police ordering a Muslim woman on a beach in the Mediterranean city of Nice to partially derobe went viral on social media this week, upsetting many French Muslims and causing global consternation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. In a sign of rifts opening in the socialist government before a presidential election in 2017, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, France's Moroccan-born education minister, cautioned the debate was fanning racist rhetoric and being used for political gains. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. The debate over the burkini ban encapsulates the difficulties secular France faces as it grapples with a response to homegrown jihadists and foreign militants following Islamist attacks on Nice and a Normandy church in July, with security and immigration now central to the presidential election campaign. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. In a demonstration of how the Burkini controversy has reverberated abroad, British author J. K. Rowling tweeted: "So Sarkozy calls the Burkini a 'provocation'. Whether women cover or uncover their bodies, seems we're always 'asking for it.' REUTERS/Neil Hall

Model Salwa Elrashid models a 'burkini', designed by Lebanese-born Australian Aheda Zanetti at her fashion store in Sydney, August 23, 2016. The French authorities have misunderstood why the burkini was created and should not turn it into a symbol of division, the Australian designer of the swimsuit said on Wednesday. With the sun and surf an integral part of the Australian lifestyle, Zanetti designed the swimsuit in 2004 so Muslim women, who choose to wear a head covering like the hijab, could participate in water activities and other sports. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Muslim swimming instructor Fadila Chafic wears her full-length 'burkini' swimsuit during a swimming lesson with her children Taaleen (L) and Ibrahim at swimming pool in Sydney, August 23, 2016. Lebanese-born Aheda Zanetti, who has lived in Australia for more than 40 years, designed the burkini after watching her niece, who chose to wear a hijab, struggle to find lightweight clothes for her school netball games. By using a hood to cover the head, rather than a burqa veil, Zanetti said the burkini had become an option for non-Muslim women. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A Muslim woman wears a burkini, a swimsuit that leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed, as she swims in the Mediterranean Sea in Marseille, France, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A Muslim woman wears a burkini, a swimsuit that leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed, on a beach in Marseille, France, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

