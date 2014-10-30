Burlesque meets Lucha libre
The crowd reacts as lucha libre wrestler Blue Diamond grabs a chair while fighting Dr. Maldad and Magno during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Burlesque dancer Karis Wilde performs with a hoop during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Blue Diamond jumps on Dr. Maldad as Vampiro Blanco looks on during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Dr. Maldad enters the arena before fighting Vampiro Blanco and the Blue Diamond during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Dr. Maldad is pinned by Blue Diamond as Vampiro Blanco looks on during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Peaches performs with "Black Sabbitch" during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Magno collides with a security guard as the Blue Diamond (L) and Dr. Maldad (R) look on during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Dr. Maldad (L) is kicked by Vampiro Blanco during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Audience members take pictures during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Pinatita pauses in the ring while fighting against Ojo Del Mal and Mini Ojo Del Mal during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Burlesque dancer and Lucha VaVoom co-founder Rita D'Albert gets dressed before the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Dr. Maldad crashes into the audience during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Lil Cholo (C) prepares before the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Dirty Sanchez poses before the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Mariachi Loco (L) launches Pinatita through the air at Ojo Del Mal while fighting during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestler Mariachi Loco (L) enters the ring against Ojo Del Mal (C) during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Peaches performs with "Black Sabbitch" during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Lucha libre wrestlers Zombie Chickens wrestle against Chupacabra (L) and Shamu Jr. (rear) during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Peaches inserts a decorative contact lens before the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A member of the Lucha libre wrestling team Zombie Chickens grabs the ring during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre referee El Platanito is thrown into the crowd during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lucha libre wrestlers La Calavera and Dirty Sanchez fight during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Burlesque dancer Lux Lacroix checks her vampire teeth while Kat Laskey applies makeup before the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
