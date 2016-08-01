Burned out in Big Sur
A motorcycle sits at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A destroyed home is seen after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A vehicle covered in fire retardant from an aerial tanker, sits parked on the side of Palo Colorado Road, during the Soberanes Fire north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Fires burn at Garrapata State Park next to the Pacific Ocean during the Soberanes Fire north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Food and water intended for animals are left at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A cross is seen at the site where bulldozer operator Robert Reagan of Fresno County was killed in a rollover on July 26, 2016 while fighting the Soberanes Fire, in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael...more
A swimming pool and a chimney remain at the site of a destroyed house after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A charred Virgin Mary statue sits in a garden at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
The roofing tiles of a destroyed house remain after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A pile of melted bottles lay on the ground at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A burned out vehicle is seen at the site of a destroyed house after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
An exercise bike sits on the edge of a slope at the site of a destroyed house after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
The burned out landscape is seen through the cab of a vehicle at the site of a destroyed house after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A bicycle sits among the debris at a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A garden structure is seen at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A destroyed home is seen after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A charred Buddha statue lays in a garden at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service walks past a destroyed car after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys the damage at a destroyed property after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
