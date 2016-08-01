Edition:
Mon Aug 1, 2016

Burned out in Big Sur

A motorcycle sits at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A destroyed home is seen after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A vehicle covered in fire retardant from an aerial tanker, sits parked on the side of Palo Colorado Road, during the Soberanes Fire north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Fires burn at Garrapata State Park next to the Pacific Ocean during the Soberanes Fire north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Food and water intended for animals are left at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A cross is seen at the site where bulldozer operator Robert Reagan of Fresno County was killed in a rollover on July 26, 2016 while fighting the Soberanes Fire, in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A swimming pool and a chimney remain at the site of a destroyed house after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A charred Virgin Mary statue sits in a garden at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
The roofing tiles of a destroyed house remain after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A pile of melted bottles lay on the ground at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A burned out vehicle is seen at the site of a destroyed house after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
An exercise bike sits on the edge of a slope at the site of a destroyed house after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
The burned out landscape is seen through the cab of a vehicle at the site of a destroyed house after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A bicycle sits among the debris at a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A garden structure is seen at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A destroyed home is seen after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A charred Buddha statue lays in a garden at the site of a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service walks past a destroyed car after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys the damage at a destroyed property after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
