Burning Man Festival
Participants gather at Medusa Madness during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants gather at the base of the art installation R-Evolution during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Mutant Vehicle made up like a polar bear drives through the dust during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Shandi Trolson (L) and Jordan Lenaburg kiss as they are married during a wedding ceremony at the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants climb on an art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. Participants from all over the world attend the sold-out festival to spend a...more
People walk pass the art installation Becoming Human during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The USS Nevada, a Mutant Vehicle, carries participants on the Playa August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants gather to watch an art installation burn during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hank Allen and Sarah Duxbury embrace during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants ride around the art installation "Got Framed" during the Burning Man "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Tracy Sarita celebrates the sunrise during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dust blows by the Prairie Wind Chapel art installation during the Burning Man "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Matt Steele (L) and Soroya Rowley read the poem on the Blunderwood Portable art installation during the Burning Man "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mutant vehicles drive across the Playa during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Goldfogel plays the organ at the Prairie Wind Chapel art installation during the Burning Man "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sandy Peach competes in the Carnival of Death Race on High Rollers during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants (L-R) Amanda McPhail, Erika Minaberry, Thomas Young and Dennis Somerhalder make their across the Playa in a modified golf cart during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada,...more
KK Franks and her husband Jordy Franks rest during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Fire Conclave circles the Man during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Crystal Jurado, left, and Heather Milner wait for the sunrise during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk through the art installation Medusa Madness during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rainbow Eyes, her Playa name, climbs the art installation METAHEART during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rasmus Foyer dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the camp More Carrot give fruit and vegetables away farmers market-style September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A group of participants wear illuminated suits during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Austin Cable rides past an art installation August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants gather to watch the flames from the art car El Popo Mechanico during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anna Kallett packs her car before departing during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants illuminate their bikes for travel at night on the Playa during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Drewbert, his playa name, talks to people with a megaphone during the Burning Man "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People gather before sunrise at the Temple of Promise during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People gather at the art installation Serpent Mother during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People play a game of flaming skee-ball at the Charcade September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Kentucky Sunshine, her Playa name, rides a rocking horse art installation September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dust blows across the Playa September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wilf Griese interacts with the art installation Compound Eye September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Bibi rides her bike on the Playa August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A view of The Man September 1, 2015. September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lauren Gilligan dances at the Robot Heart during the morning hours September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Adorable, her Playa name, rides a swing September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man dominates the Playa August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Thousands watch as the Man is burned during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Kenyon Acton (R) takes a photo of Ian Bennett posing on an art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An art installation burns during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
