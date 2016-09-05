Burning Man Festival
The Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants fill the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mutant vehicles on the Playa are seen. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants pick for scraps on the remains of the Man after it was burned. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A participant holds a smore that was cooked on the remains of the Man. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Huybert Van De Stadt vacuums the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the Temple Project burn. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Noodle, his Playa name, is covered in dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants travel through the dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants on the Playa dance near a mutant vehicle as the Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mutant vehicles are seen on the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants dance as the Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A mutant vehicle on the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Harrod Blank's art car. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A view of Black Rock City. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Catacomb of Veils is burned. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lulu, her Playa name, falls into a foam pit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Marianna Phillips sits near the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Memorials left at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People sit in a mutant vehicle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants explore the Catacomb of Veils. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants dance and climb on an art installation. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of Burning Man. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man and woman fight in the Thunder Dome. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the flames of the mutant vehicle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man is illuminated. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery in front of the Playa TV. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Danicorn Hlavinka cries at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants hug at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A participant rides a teeter-totter. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants walk through an art installation. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Benny van der laarse dances. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants arrive by aircraft that landed on a dry lake bed. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants are engulfed by dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the flames on the Spire of Fire. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Trash Kan Marchink Band perform. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Katapult Sandra (L) and Divine Mustache, their Playa names, dance on stilts. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Dill and Brit Thacker practice acro-yoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An anvil is launched into the air with explosives. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
