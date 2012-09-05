Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 4, 2012 | 10:05pm EDT

Burning Man

<p>A man jumps over the burning remains of the wall of the Temple of Juno during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

A man jumps over the burning remains of the wall of the Temple of Juno during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

A man jumps over the burning remains of the wall of the Temple of Juno during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
1 / 45
<p>Claire Asselstine (L) and Sancy Childers watch as the Temple of Juno burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Claire Asselstine (L) and Sancy Childers watch as the Temple of Juno burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Claire Asselstine (L) and Sancy Childers watch as the Temple of Juno burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 45
<p>Two people pull their suitcases through the sand as they make their way out of the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Two people pull their suitcases through the sand as they make their way out of the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Two people pull their suitcases through the sand as they make their way out of the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 45
<p>Cryptic (L) and Rascal, their Playa names, picks through the ashes of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Cryptic (L) and Rascal, their Playa names, picks through the ashes of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Cryptic (L) and Rascal, their Playa names, picks through the ashes of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 45
<p>Mementos and messages are left at the Temple of Juno before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Mementos and messages are left at the Temple of Juno before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Mementos and messages are left at the Temple of Juno before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
5 / 45
<p>The Temple of Juno is seen at sunrise before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

The Temple of Juno is seen at sunrise before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

The Temple of Juno is seen at sunrise before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
6 / 45
<p>People walk past an art car on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

People walk past an art car on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

People walk past an art car on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
7 / 45
<p>A multi-building art installation titled "Burn Wall Street" is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A multi-building art installation titled "Burn Wall Street" is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

A multi-building art installation titled "Burn Wall Street" is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
8 / 45
<p>People explore an art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

People explore an art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

People explore an art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
9 / 45
<p>Members of the Northwest Fire Conclave perform before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Members of the Northwest Fire Conclave perform before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Members of the Northwest Fire Conclave perform before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 45
<p>The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 45
<p>The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
12 / 45
<p>The art installation Starport 2.012 at center camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The art installation Starport 2.012 at center camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

The art installation Starport 2.012 at center camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
13 / 45
<p>Performance artist Jovis makes his way through Center Camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Performance artist Jovis makes his way through Center Camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Performance artist Jovis makes his way through Center Camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
14 / 45
<p>Ryan Berkey on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Ryan Berkey on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Ryan Berkey on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
15 / 45
<p>Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
16 / 45
<p>A man of the Playa name "Reddick" dances around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

A man of the Playa name "Reddick" dances around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

A man of the Playa name "Reddick" dances around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
17 / 45
<p>Two men bare-knuckle fight at the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Two men bare-knuckle fight at the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Two men bare-knuckle fight at the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
18 / 45
<p>People dance on the sound car Disco Fish during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

People dance on the sound car Disco Fish during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

People dance on the sound car Disco Fish during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
19 / 45
<p>Sophie Keel (L) and Emilyne Love dance around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Sophie Keel (L) and Emilyne Love dance around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Sophie Keel (L) and Emilyne Love dance around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
20 / 45
<p>Hallie McConlogue stays cool partially submerged in a fishbowl helmet during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Hallie McConlogue stays cool partially submerged in a fishbowl helmet during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Hallie McConlogue stays cool partially submerged in a fishbowl helmet during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
21 / 45
<p>An art installation is pictured at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

An art installation is pictured at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

An art installation is pictured at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
22 / 45
<p>Mark Gower, dressed as a samurai, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Mark Gower, dressed as a samurai, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Mark Gower, dressed as a samurai, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
23 / 45
<p>An art installation titled La Llorona is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

An art installation titled La Llorona is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

An art installation titled La Llorona is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
24 / 45
<p>Rainbow Fish (L) and Ambidrextrous, their Playa names, enjoy a bottle of wine and a kiss at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Rainbow Fish (L) and Ambidrextrous, their Playa names, enjoy a bottle of wine and a kiss at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart more

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Rainbow Fish (L) and Ambidrextrous, their Playa names, enjoy a bottle of wine and a kiss at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
25 / 45
<p>Ciberfy, his play name, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Ciberfy, his play name, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Ciberfy, his play name, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
26 / 45
<p>An aerial view shows the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

An aerial view shows the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

An aerial view shows the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
27 / 45
<p>"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
28 / 45
<p>Aerialist Indie-Lou performs during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Aerialist Indie-Lou performs during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Aerialist Indie-Lou performs during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
29 / 45
<p>Steven Babson (L) and Lila Wright sit at the Temple of Juno at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Steven Babson (L) and Lila Wright sit at the Temple of Juno at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Steven Babson (L) and Lila Wright sit at the Temple of Juno at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
30 / 45
<p>Patrick Sperry dances during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Patrick Sperry dances during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Patrick Sperry dances during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
31 / 45
<p>Artwork that is part of the Circle of Regional Effigies is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Artwork that is part of the Circle of Regional Effigies is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Artwork that is part of the Circle of Regional Effigies is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
32 / 45
<p>Participants watch the flames from El Pulpo Mecanico during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants watch the flames from El Pulpo Mecanico during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out...more

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Participants watch the flames from El Pulpo Mecanico during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
33 / 45
<p>"Ocram", his playa name, at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

"Ocram", his playa name, at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

"Ocram", his playa name, at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
34 / 45
<p>Ruth Kidd explores the art piece "Ego" before sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Ruth Kidd explores the art piece "Ego" before sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Ruth Kidd explores the art piece "Ego" before sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
35 / 45
<p>A woman of the playa name "Indigo" participates in a drinking game during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A woman of the playa name "Indigo" participates in a drinking game during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

A woman of the playa name "Indigo" participates in a drinking game during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
36 / 45
<p>A participant rides past the shadow of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A participant rides past the shadow of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

A participant rides past the shadow of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
37 / 45
<p>Participants ride an art car during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Participants ride an art car during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Participants ride an art car during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
38 / 45
<p>An aerial view shows a dance party during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

An aerial view shows a dance party during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

An aerial view shows a dance party during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
39 / 45
<p>Bingram Lai explores "Zonotopia and the Two Trees" during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Bingram Lai explores "Zonotopia and the Two Trees" during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Bingram Lai explores "Zonotopia and the Two Trees" during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
40 / 45
<p>Participants dressed as rabbits participate in the Billion Bunny March during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Participants dressed as rabbits participate in the Billion Bunny March during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Participants dressed as rabbits participate in the Billion Bunny March during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
41 / 45
<p>Footprint and bike tracks are seen in the dust at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Footprint and bike tracks are seen in the dust at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Footprint and bike tracks are seen in the dust at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
42 / 45
<p>The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
43 / 45
<p>The Playa comes to life at night during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The Playa comes to life at night during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

The Playa comes to life at night during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
44 / 45
<p>Libriel Padilla watches the sunrise as it is obscured by smoke from the western wildfire during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Libriel Padilla watches the sunrise as it is obscured by smoke from the western wildfire during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, September 04, 2012

Libriel Padilla watches the sunrise as it is obscured by smoke from the western wildfire during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Protesting the DNC

Protesting the DNC

Next Slideshows

Protesting the DNC

Protesting the DNC

Demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention.

Sep 04 2012
Michelle Obama, First Lady

Michelle Obama, First Lady

A look at the world of First Lady Michelle Obama.

Sep 04 2012
Wildfires rage in Spain

Wildfires rage in Spain

Thousands have fled a wildfire near Spain's Costa del Sol.

Sep 03 2012
A day of labor

A day of labor

As the U.S. and Canada celebrate Labor Day, a look at the labors of workers around the world in the past 24 hours.

Sep 03 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast