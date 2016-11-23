Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 23, 2016 | 11:25am EST

Burning oilfields of Mosul

A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Oil workers work in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi flag is seen in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Boys play with a ball in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An oil worker gestures in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy holds food left over by oil workers in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An oil worker smokes a cigarette in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Oil workers work in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man prays near oil field burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Policemen walk in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An oil worker looks out of a bus in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Boys sit in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Boys stand in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

