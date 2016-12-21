Burning oilfields of Mosul
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Oil workers react in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq December,21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq December 21 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An oil worker gestures in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An oil worker looks out of a bus in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Flames and smoke rise from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi soldier stands next to detained men accused of being Islamic State fighters, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 27, 2016. Smoke in the background is from burning oilfields set ablazed by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Girls are reflected in oil as they walk near smoke rising from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman looks at fire and smoke from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before the fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq, October 22, 2016. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Civilians return to their village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Men stand in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic