Burning oilfields of Mosul

Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Oil workers react in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq December,21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq December 21 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

An oil worker gestures in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

An oil worker looks out of a bus in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

Flames and smoke rise from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

An Iraqi soldier stands next to detained men accused of being Islamic State fighters, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 27, 2016. Smoke in the background is from burning oilfields set ablazed by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

Firefighters work to extinguish the fire at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Girls are reflected in oil as they walk near smoke rising from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

A woman looks at fire and smoke from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before the fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq, October 22, 2016. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

Civilians return to their village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Men stand in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

