Burning the coca fields
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in...more
Workers hired by the Colombian government destroy coca plants during an eradication operation at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army stands guard during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on during an operation to eradicate coca crops at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escorts a worker hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army look on while escorting workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy...more
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army walks out from a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after burning it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern...more
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in...more
