Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 4, 2014 | 9:20am EDT

Burning the coca fields

A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in...more

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
1 / 10
Workers hired by the Colombian government destroy coca plants during an eradication operation at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Workers hired by the Colombian government destroy coca plants during an eradication operation at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Workers hired by the Colombian government destroy coca plants during an eradication operation at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
2 / 10
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army stands guard during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army stands guard during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army stands guard during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
3 / 10
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
4 / 10
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on during an operation to eradicate coca crops at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on during an operation to eradicate coca crops at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on during an operation to eradicate coca crops at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
5 / 10
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escorts a worker hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escorts a worker hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escorts a worker hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
6 / 10
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
7 / 10
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army look on while escorting workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army look on while escorting workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy...more

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army look on while escorting workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
8 / 10
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army walks out from a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after burning it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army walks out from a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after burning it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern...more

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army walks out from a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after burning it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
9 / 10
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in...more

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.

Sep 04 2014
NATO summit in Wales

NATO summit in Wales

Crises in Iraq and Ukraine are at the top of the agenda as NATO leaders gather for a summit.

Sep 04 2014
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms

Sep 03 2014
Displaced in Ukraine

Displaced in Ukraine

Civilians fleeing or hiding from the ongoing conflict.

Sep 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast