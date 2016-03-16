Burundi: The world's unhappiest place
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who...more
A protestor uses grass to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An armed vigilante holds an AK-47 rifle in the center Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits the presidential elections. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys walk behind patrolling soldiers in Bujumbura May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. A policeman and civilian were killed in overnight clashes hours before the start of Burundi's...more
A man transports crates on his bicycle in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A teacher leads a class session at the ecole primaire Ave Marie in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Refugees from Burundi who fled the ongoing violence and political tension sail on MV Liemba, a ship freighted by the United Nations at the Kagunga landing base on the shores of Lake Tanganyika near Kigoma in Tanzania, in this May 26, 2015 handout...more
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre...more
Women pose for cell phone pictures on a beach on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Burundi's capital Bujumbura July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker stands in a flower shop in Bujumbura, Burundi May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds an umbrella a she carries her child at the Ave Marie primary school in Bujumbura, Burundi April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester holds up a dead owl attached to a stick, intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, during a protest in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man sells samosas at a marketplace in Burundi's capital Bujumbura July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman gestures with stones during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Workers package processed tea for export at the Teza tea factory in Bukeye commune, Muramvya province, Burundi April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man and a woman hold hands as they flee in fear of recent clashes between riot policemen and protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura,...more
A manual worker harvests sand from the banks of Ntahangwa river in Bujumbura, Burundi April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Primary Day
Five states, including crucial Florida and Ohio, pick their presidential candidates.
Candidate Kasich
Republican candidate John Kasich takes his home state of Ohio to add to his delegate haul.
Denied at the border
Hundreds of migrants return to a transit camp in northern Greece after Macedonian authorities blocked their attempt to cross the border.
Rise and fall of Rubio
A look back at Marco Rubio's campaign.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.