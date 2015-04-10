Burying Garissa's dead
Samuel Kimata (L) and Caroline Njeri (R), lead pallbearers, carry the coffin containing the body of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, in Wanugu village, Gatundu near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 10,...more
Schoolmates mourn during the burial of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, in Wanugu village, Gatundu near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. Strapped with explosives, masked al Shabaab gunmen...more
Samuel Kimata (C) flanked by his mother Regina Nyambura and father Raphael Githakwa mourn as they carry the coffin containing the body of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, in Wanugu village, Gatundu...more
Mourners bury the coffin containing the body of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, in Wanugu village, Gatundu near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. More than 400 people have been killed by al...more
Caroline Njeri reacts as she views the body of her sister Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, at the Kenyatta University funeral home in the capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. Kenya needs more help from its...more
Caroline Njeri mourns after viewing the body of her sister Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, at the Kenyatta University funeral home in the capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Students gather to view the body of their schoolmate Angela Nyokabi, who was killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, at the Kenyatta University funeral home in the capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man lights a candle near wooden crosses at the Freedom Corner in Kenya's capital Nairobi, as Kenyans continue to pay their respects to the students killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People look a board displaying the pictures of some of the students who were killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, as Kenyans continue to pay their respects at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Noor...more
Rosina Nafuna (C) carries a portrat picture of her daughter Selpha Wanda, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University, from the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A university student reacts during a demonstration condemning the gunmen attack at Garissa University campus in the Kenyan coastal port city of Mombasa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
University students join a demonstration condemning the gunmen attack at the Garissa University campus, in the Kenyan coastal port city of Mombasa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A woman holds a candle as she walks past wooden crosses placed on the ground, to symbolize the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, during memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015....more
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital to demand...more
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of the capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of the capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts where bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen are preserved at the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gregory Olando
A policeman points his gun as he tries to push back people who came to see the bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a morgue in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenya Defence Force soldiers arrive in Garissa University College in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman reacts after seeing her son who was rescued from the Garissa University attack in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 4, 2015, following a seige by gunmen in their campus in Garissa. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Garissa University student arrives at Nyayo stadium to meet his relatives in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 4, 2015, after an attack by gunmen in their campus in Garissa. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Garissa University students carry their belongings as they leave for destinations out of Garissa after an attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A crowd looks at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a school compound in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative falls while she is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff where bodies of the students killed in an attack by gunmen, are preserved at the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Morgue workers drive bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers at a school compound in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Men take pictures of the body of a suspected Garissa University College attacker in front of a morgue in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A man looks through a window of Garissa morgue at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
