Bus collision in Times Square
New York Police Department officers stand at the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency personnel gather to assess injuries and damage following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An injured woman walks away from the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to look at the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department officers stand at the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man and woman embrace as they stand near the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An officer from the New York Police Department inspects a shattered windshield at the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency personnel gather to assess injuries and damage following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Cold War power plant
This East German nuclear power station was decommissioned because it did not meet safety standards after reunification.
Building a windmill
Crews assemble a turbine on a wind farm in France.
Sugar warehouse burns
Firefighters contain a blaze at a Brazilian sugar facility, slowing down exports from the world's largest producer of sugar.
In the trenches
A French historical society rebuilds World War One trenches on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.