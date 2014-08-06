Edition:
Bus collision in Times Square

New York Police Department officers stand at the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emergency personnel gather to assess injuries and damage following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An injured woman walks away from the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers stand at the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man and woman embrace as they stand near the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An officer from the New York Police Department inspects a shattered windshield at the scene of a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An injured tourist is assisted by emergency personnel following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emergency personnel gather to assess injuries and damage following a collision between two tour buses in the Times Square region of New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

