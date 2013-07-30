Bus crash in Italy
People touch the coffin of one of the victims of a coach crash at the end of the funeral service at the Monteruscello Palasport near Pozzuoli, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A woman mourns next to the coffins of victims of a coach crash, at the Monteruscello Palasport, near Pozzuoli, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A relative of a victim of a coach crash reacts as gravediggers carry the coffin outside a gym, where all the bodies were gathered to be claimed, in Monteforte Irpino near Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Women cry next to the coffins of victims of a coach crash during the funeral service at the Monteruscello Palasport near Pozzuoli, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Relatives sit next to the coffins of victims of a coach crash during the funeral service at the Monteruscello Palasport near Pozzuoli, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Bodies of victims are lined up after a coach crash near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A firefighter walks at the site of a coach crash near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A policeman stands at the site of a coach crash near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A damaged coach is seen after a crash near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013.REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A firefighter stands next to a section of a viaduct broken by a coach which plunged off, near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The site of a coach crash is pictured in the southern town of Avellino July 29, 2013. Thirty-nine people were killed and around 10 injured when the bus plunged off a viaduct in southern Italy in what Prime Minister Enrico Letta described on Monday as...more
The site of a coach crash is pictured in the southern town of Avellino July 29, 2013. Thirty-nine people were killed and around 10 injured when the bus plunged off a viaduct in southern Italy in what Prime Minister Enrico Letta described on Monday as a huge tragedy. Initial reports suggested that the coach was travelling at speed and had hit four or five cars before crashing over the roadside barriers on a stretch of road near Monteforte Irpino, east of Naples, on Sunday night. There were around 50 people on board, including many children. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca (ITALY - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)
A policeman stands on the viaduct from where a coach plunged off near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
People gather at the site where a coach plunged off a viaduct near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A firefighter works on the wreckage of a coach which plunged off a viaduct near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A section of the viaduct broken by a coach after it plunged off is seen near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A hat stuck on a fence is seen at the site where a coach crashed after plunging off a viaduct near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A crane removes the wreckage of a coach which plunged off a viaduct near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A bunch of flowers and a crucifix is placed near the site where a coach crashed after plunging off a viaduct near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The site of a coach crash is seen near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The wreckage of a coach which plunged off a viaduct is loaded onto a trailer near the southern town of Avellino, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
