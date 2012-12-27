Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 27, 2012 | 11:26am EST

Bush Sr. in intensive care

<p>Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks at the World Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks at the World Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks at the World Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

George H.W. Bush arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner in Washington, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias</p>

George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner in Washington, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner in Washington, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

Close
3 / 28
<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (R) meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander</p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (R) meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (R) meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Close
4 / 28
<p>Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace</p>

Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

Close
5 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush is surrounded by a sea of U.S. military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Terry Bochatey</p>

George H.W. Bush is surrounded by a sea of U.S. military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Terry Bochatey

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush is surrounded by a sea of U.S. military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Terry Bochatey

Close
6 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this handout photograph released June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout</p>

George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this handout photograph released June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army...more

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this handout photograph released June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout

Close
7 / 28
<p>U2 lead singer Bono (L) and George H.W. Bush arrive for the National Constitution Center's 2007 Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

U2 lead singer Bono (L) and George H.W. Bush arrive for the National Constitution Center's 2007 Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, December 27, 2012

U2 lead singer Bono (L) and George H.W. Bush arrive for the National Constitution Center's 2007 Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush (C) and former first lady Barbara Bush (L) attend the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

George H.W. Bush (C) and former first lady Barbara Bush (L) attend the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (C) and former first lady Barbara Bush (L) attend the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
9 / 28
<p>George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush enter the East Room of the White House before the ceremony unveiling the official White House portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in Washington May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush enter the East Room of the White House before the ceremony unveiling the official White House portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in Washington May 31,...more

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush enter the East Room of the White House before the ceremony unveiling the official White House portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in Washington May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 28
<p>Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) picks up the formal endorsement of George H.W. Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson</p>

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) picks up the formal endorsement of George H.W. Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) picks up the formal endorsement of George H.W. Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson

Close
11 / 28
<p>Then-President George W. Bush speaks as President-elect Barack Obama looks over his shoulder during a meeting with former U.S. Presidents in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. At left is former President George H.W. Bush. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Then-President George W. Bush speaks as President-elect Barack Obama looks over his shoulder during a meeting with former U.S. Presidents in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. At left is former President George H.W....more

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Then-President George W. Bush speaks as President-elect Barack Obama looks over his shoulder during a meeting with former U.S. Presidents in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. At left is former President George H.W. Bush. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush looks back over the top of the train he is travelling on at supporters in a building during a campaign stop Oct. 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

George H.W. Bush looks back over the top of the train he is travelling on at supporters in a building during a campaign stop Oct. 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush looks back over the top of the train he is travelling on at supporters in a building during a campaign stop Oct. 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
13 / 28
<p>George Bush(l) gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum here, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

George Bush(l) gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum here, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George Bush(l) gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum here, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
14 / 28
<p>Democratic Presidential candidate Govenor Bill Clinton (L) answers a question as president George H.W. Bush tries to interject a point during the Presidential debate October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Democratic Presidential candidate Govenor Bill Clinton (L) answers a question as president George H.W. Bush tries to interject a point during the Presidential debate October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Democratic Presidential candidate Govenor Bill Clinton (L) answers a question as president George H.W. Bush tries to interject a point during the Presidential debate October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush (R) shares a laugh with tennis star Chris Evert during her enshrinement into the International Tennis Hall of Fame July 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

George H.W. Bush (R) shares a laugh with tennis star Chris Evert during her enshrinement into the International Tennis Hall of Fame July 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) shares a laugh with tennis star Chris Evert during her enshrinement into the International Tennis Hall of Fame July 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush (L), and former first lady, Barbara Bush, attend the Texas A&amp;M University commencement ceremony in College Station, Texas, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

George H.W. Bush (L), and former first lady, Barbara Bush, attend the Texas A&M University commencement ceremony in College Station, Texas, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (L), and former first lady, Barbara Bush, attend the Texas A&M University commencement ceremony in College Station, Texas, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
17 / 28
<p>Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to George H.W. Bush during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to George H.W. Bush during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to George H.W. Bush during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
18 / 28
<p>George W. Bush (L) and his father, former George H.W. Bush, attend the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Beijing August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

George W. Bush (L) and his father, former George H.W. Bush, attend the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Beijing August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (L) and his father, former George H.W. Bush, attend the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Beijing August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush waves while standing with his wife Barbara (R) and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Hudner Jr. (L) during a tribute to veterans at the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

George H.W. Bush waves while standing with his wife Barbara (R) and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Hudner Jr. (L) during a tribute to veterans at the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, August 30,...more

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush waves while standing with his wife Barbara (R) and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Hudner Jr. (L) during a tribute to veterans at the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 28
<p>George W. Bush (R) rides in the family boat "Fidelity 3" with his daughters Barbara (L), Jenna (C) and his father, George H.W. Bush (top), in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

George W. Bush (R) rides in the family boat "Fidelity 3" with his daughters Barbara (L), Jenna (C) and his father, George H.W. Bush (top), in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (R) rides in the family boat "Fidelity 3" with his daughters Barbara (L), Jenna (C) and his father, George H.W. Bush (top), in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush (L) and Tiger Woods speak to reporters during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am before the start of the AT&amp;T National PGA golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

George H.W. Bush (L) and Tiger Woods speak to reporters during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am before the start of the AT&T National PGA golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (L) and Tiger Woods speak to reporters during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am before the start of the AT&T National PGA golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
22 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush (R) watches as his son, George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

George H.W. Bush (R) watches as his son, George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, October 31,...more

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) watches as his son, George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 28
<p>Barack Obama is introduced to speak by George H.W. Bush at the Points of Light forum at Texas A&amp;M University in College Station, Texas October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Barack Obama is introduced to speak by George H.W. Bush at the Points of Light forum at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Barack Obama is introduced to speak by George H.W. Bush at the Points of Light forum at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
24 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 28
<p>George W. Bush (2nd L) and first lady Laura Bush (L) welcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) to the Bush family residence in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 11, 2007. Watching on is former President George H.W. Bush (2nd R) and former first lady Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

George W. Bush (2nd L) and first lady Laura Bush (L) welcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) to the Bush family residence in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 11, 2007. Watching on is former President George H.W. Bush (2nd R) and former first lady...more

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (2nd L) and first lady Laura Bush (L) welcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) to the Bush family residence in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 11, 2007. Watching on is former President George H.W. Bush (2nd R) and former first lady Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
26 / 28
<p>George W. Bush (L) and his father George Herbert Walker Bush leave a church service at St. Ann's Episcopal church in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

George W. Bush (L) and his father George Herbert Walker Bush leave a church service at St. Ann's Episcopal church in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (L) and his father George Herbert Walker Bush leave a church service at St. Ann's Episcopal church in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
27 / 28
<p>George H.W. Bush (R) listens to a question during an interview with CNN's Larry King, November 1, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

George H.W. Bush (R) listens to a question during an interview with CNN's Larry King, November 1, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) listens to a question during an interview with CNN's Larry King, November 1, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Explosion in Nigeria

Explosion in Nigeria

Next Slideshows

Explosion in Nigeria

Explosion in Nigeria

Packed fireworks explode inside a building in densely populated Lagos, Nigeria.

Dec 26 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

Dec 21 2012
Winter is coming

Winter is coming

The first major storm of the year takes aim at the Midwest.

Dec 21 2012
Land of the Maya

Land of the Maya

Mayan culture thrived between A.D. 250 and 800.

Dec 20 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast