Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 7, 2014 | 10:57am EDT

Bust Atlantic City

Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
1 / 20
A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 20
A truck full of slot machines blurs passed others awaiting collection outside of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A truck full of slot machines blurs passed others awaiting collection outside of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A truck full of slot machines blurs passed others awaiting collection outside of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 20
A runner passes the closed Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A runner passes the closed Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A runner passes the closed Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 20
A security guard stands beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A security guard stands beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A security guard stands beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 20
A view shows neon lights of Trump Plaza Casino no longer shining since closing of the casino on September 16, in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A view shows neon lights of Trump Plaza Casino no longer shining since closing of the casino on September 16, in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A view shows neon lights of Trump Plaza Casino no longer shining since closing of the casino on September 16, in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 20
A man tries to peek into the closed Showboat Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A man tries to peek into the closed Showboat Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A man tries to peek into the closed Showboat Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
7 / 20
Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, latches the letter M from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a truck in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, latches the letter M from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a truck in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, latches the letter M from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a truck in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 20
Dirt and burnt out bulbs remain on the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Dirt and burnt out bulbs remain on the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Dirt and burnt out bulbs remain on the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 20
Guests at the Revel Casino Hotel travel past a sign notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Guests at the Revel Casino Hotel travel past a sign notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Guests at the Revel Casino Hotel travel past a sign notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
10 / 20
Slot machines are loaded into trucks outside Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Slot machines are loaded into trucks outside Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Slot machines are loaded into trucks outside Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 20
A general view of Trump Plaza Casino illuminated at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on numerous portions of the building. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A general view of Trump Plaza Casino illuminated at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on numerous portions of the building. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A general view of Trump Plaza Casino illuminated at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on numerous portions of the building. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
12 / 20
Tourists walk past slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tourists walk past slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Tourists walk past slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
13 / 20
People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
14 / 20
A security guard speaks with a friend beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A security guard speaks with a friend beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A security guard speaks with a friend beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 20
Slot machines line the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Slot machines line the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Slot machines line the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
16 / 20
Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, haul the letter 'Z' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a vacant lot in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, haul the letter 'Z' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a vacant lot in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, haul the letter 'Z' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a vacant lot in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
17 / 20
People walk on the boardwalk in front of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

People walk on the boardwalk in front of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
People walk on the boardwalk in front of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
18 / 20
Joe Luccathetti and Robert Fitting, employees of the Revel Casino Hotel remove signage from its wall along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Joe Luccathetti and Robert Fitting, employees of the Revel Casino Hotel remove signage from its wall along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Joe Luccathetti and Robert Fitting, employees of the Revel Casino Hotel remove signage from its wall along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
19 / 20
A couple walks on a beach at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A couple walks on a beach at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A couple walks on a beach at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Next Slideshows

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Oct 06 2014
Love in the time of protest

Love in the time of protest

Protesters demonstrate non-violence at rallies around the world.

Oct 06 2014
Salt of the earth

Salt of the earth

Sasyk-Sivash lake has a long tradition of producing salt from the Black Sea in Crimea.

Oct 06 2014
The deer of Richmond Park

The deer of Richmond Park

Over 600 red and fallow deer roam in the largest of London's Royal Parks, and have their numbers managed in a cull each November and February.

Oct 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast