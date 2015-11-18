Bye bye Bobby

Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. Jindal, polling near the bottom of the crowded 2016 Republican presidential...more

Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. Jindal, polling near the bottom of the crowded 2016 Republican presidential field, suspended his campaign on Tuesday, saying: "This is not my time." REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

