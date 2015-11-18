Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015 | 9:11pm EST

Bye bye Bobby

Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. Jindal, polling near the bottom of the crowded 2016 Republican presidential field, suspended his campaign on Tuesday, saying: "This is not my time." REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
REUTERS/Jim Young
A makeup artist touches up Bobby Jindal's nose in the midst of a commercial break at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates held before the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A makeup artist touches up Bobby Jindal's nose in the midst of a commercial break at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates held before the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, August 6, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bobby Jindal speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Bobby Jindal speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
REUTERS/Chris Keane
Bobby Jindal greets a supporter at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Bobby Jindal greets a supporter at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Bobby Jindal and Lindsey Graham during a debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bobby Jindal and Lindsey Graham during a debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bobby Jindal arrives on stage before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates before the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bobby Jindal arrives on stage before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates before the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters cheer as Bobby Jindal formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Supporters cheer as Bobby Jindal formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Bobby Jindal speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bobby Jindal speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bobby Jindal runs out of time as he speaks at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bobby Jindal runs out of time as he speaks at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Bobby Jindal speaks at an event for the Iowa Renewal Project in Des Moines, Iowa, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bobby Jindal speaks at an event for the Iowa Renewal Project in Des Moines, Iowa, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Bobby Jindal are seen at an education summit in Londonderry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Bobby Jindal are seen at an education summit in Londonderry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Bobby Jindal speaks to reporters before the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Bobby Jindal speaks to reporters before the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bobby Jindal waits backstage to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bobby Jindal waits backstage to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
REUTERS/Jim Young
