Bye bye Boehner

Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) waves his trademark box of tissues as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) bows his head in prayer at the start the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) wipes a tear as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
House Speaker John Boehner re-enters after excusing himself from a news conference following a closed Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (C) and House Majority Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (R) arrive for a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2013
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner sit during a meeting about the debt limit at the White House in Washington July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2011
House Speaker John Boehner tickles John Griffin III, son of Representative Tim Griffin (R-AR) (not seen), after a house vote on border safety and security in Washington, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
President Barack Obama and U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner play golf together at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2011
House Speaker John Boehner smokes a cigarette at a picnic for Members of Congress, hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2011
House Minority leader John Boehner (R-OH) cries as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak to the press about his time as a prisoner during the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2007
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) publicly announces his resignation as Speaker and from the U.S. Congress at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
House Minority leader John Boehner wipes tears from his face as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak about his time as a prisoner during in the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2007
House Speaker John Boehner listens as Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) (C) addresses a news conference about debt relief legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 1, 2011. Also pictured is Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) (L). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2011
House Speaker John Boehner walks from a meeting with President Barack Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2013
Speaker of the House John Boehner pumps his fist as he emerges from a meeting with Republican House members in the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2013
Speaker of the House John Boehner holds up the gavel after being re-elected on the first day of the 113th Congress at the Capitol in Washington January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2013
