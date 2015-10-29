Bye bye Boehner
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) waves his trademark box of tissues as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary...more
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) bows his head in prayer at the start the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) wipes a tear as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
House Speaker John Boehner re-enters after excusing himself from a news conference following a closed Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (C) and House Majority Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (R) arrive for a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner sit during a meeting about the debt limit at the White House in Washington July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
House Speaker John Boehner tickles John Griffin III, son of Representative Tim Griffin (R-AR) (not seen), after a house vote on border safety and security in Washington, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner play golf together at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
House Speaker John Boehner smokes a cigarette at a picnic for Members of Congress, hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
House Minority leader John Boehner (R-OH) cries as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak to the press about his time as a prisoner during the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington February...more
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) publicly announces his resignation as Speaker and from the U.S. Congress at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Minority leader John Boehner wipes tears from his face as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak about his time as a prisoner during in the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington...more
House Speaker John Boehner listens as Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) (C) addresses a news conference about debt relief legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 1, 2011. Also pictured is Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)...more
House Speaker John Boehner walks from a meeting with President Barack Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) outside the West Wing of the White...more
Speaker of the House John Boehner pumps his fist as he emerges from a meeting with Republican House members in the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House John Boehner holds up the gavel after being re-elected on the first day of the 113th Congress at the Capitol in Washington January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
GOP candidates face off
Highlights from the third official Republican presidential debate.
Funeral for slain NYPD officer
Thousands of police officers attend the funeral for New York Patrolman Randolph Holder, who was shot to death while pursuing a robbery suspect in Harlem.
The female Kurds fighting ISIS
On the frontlines with Kurdistan's female fighters battling Islamic State.
North Korea's architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers, epic monuments and thatched-roof buildings in the reclusive state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.