Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 11, 2012 | 4:35pm EDT

Cairo protesters scale U.S. embassy walls

<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film...more

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 15
<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
2 / 15
<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 15
<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 15
<p>Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet" after pulling down an American flag at the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet" after pulling down an American flag at the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet" after pulling down an American flag at the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 15
<p>A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 15
<p>People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 15
<p>Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 15
<p>A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 15
<p>An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
10 / 15
<p>People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 15
<p>People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
12 / 15
<p>People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 15
<p>People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 15
<p>People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Tuesday, September 11, 2012

People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Peru's "Shining Path"

Peru's "Shining Path"

Next Slideshows

Peru's

Peru's "Shining Path"

The political arm of Peru's brutal Shining Path insurgency was largely dormant for two decades but it is now rebuilding. Here's a look at its recent history.

Sep 11 2012
Quake aftermath in remote China

Quake aftermath in remote China

Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications and the death toll could rise...

Sep 11 2012
Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Memorials and tributes pay respect to the victims of the September 11 attacks.

Sep 11 2012
The evolution of Occupy

The evolution of Occupy

A look at the international Occupy movement, as it moves from the camps to the streets.

Sep 11 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast