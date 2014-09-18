Edition:
Cairo's Turkish bath

Men relax at a room full of steam before diving into cold water at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. The "hammam", which was adopted during Turkish rule, is similar to a sauna. Local steam bath culture was recently revived in past years after they were made cleaner, with modern methods of beauty and relaxation introduced. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A worker scrubs a man as he takes a bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man receives a face scrub with a mask after a steam bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man is cleaned after having a mask applied at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Mohamed, the younger brother of Mishmish, who runs a "hammam," welcomes customers in Cairo September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Men take a dip in a cold bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man waits as a worker scrubs another man with a mud mask at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A worker scrubs a man as he takes a bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A worker scrubs a man as he takes a bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A worker holds a sign with a woman's image at the entrance of a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Customers wait as a worker scrubs a man taking a bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Men relax in a steam room before diving into cold water at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

