Calgary cleans up
A mud-covered exercise bike sits outside a home as residents clean up after floods in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A mud-covered exercise bike sits outside a home as residents clean up after floods in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident shovels layers of mud flood debris in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident shovels layers of mud flood debris in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Zookeeper Katie Hrynewich jokes for cameras while cleaning out an animal enclosure at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. The zoo was heavily damaged when flood waters from the Bow and Elbow Rivers spilled into the park. REUTERS/Andy...more
Zookeeper Katie Hrynewich jokes for cameras while cleaning out an animal enclosure at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. The zoo was heavily damaged when flood waters from the Bow and Elbow Rivers spilled into the park. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local residents show the results of cleaning up their homes following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local residents show the results of cleaning up their homes following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident of Bowness clears his house of debris after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
A resident of Bowness clears his house of debris after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
City workers cleanup debris left over from the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
City workers cleanup debris left over from the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cody Scott throws food away from a freezer trapped in a flooded basement in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cody Scott throws food away from a freezer trapped in a flooded basement in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Residents of Bowness rip apart the damaged partitions of their house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents of Bowness rip apart the damaged partitions of their house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents clean out their personal belongings after their house was flooded in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents clean out their personal belongings after their house was flooded in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents pose for a group photo while cleaning up flood damage in the Sunnyside neighborhood in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents pose for a group photo while cleaning up flood damage in the Sunnyside neighborhood in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Workers look at the still flooded hippo display at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Workers look at the still flooded hippo display at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident rolls up a hose used to pump water out of their house in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident rolls up a hose used to pump water out of their house in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A woman walks down a muddy street after it was flooded in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A woman walks down a muddy street after it was flooded in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A worker cleans flood debris off benches at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A worker cleans flood debris off benches at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident of Bowness rips apart a damaged partition of his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
A resident of Bowness rips apart a damaged partition of his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Calgary Police on horseback patrol one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Members of the Calgary Police on horseback patrol one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
People clean damaged and destroyed belongings from their homes in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
People clean damaged and destroyed belongings from their homes in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A worker cleans blows debris left from flood waters at the Stampede Grounds in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A worker cleans blows debris left from flood waters at the Stampede Grounds in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident of Bowness loads a dump truck with garbage as he clears out his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
A resident of Bowness loads a dump truck with garbage as he clears out his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Residents in the community of Bowness remove their belongings before the flood waters hit their house in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents in the community of Bowness remove their belongings before the flood waters hit their house in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Elain Schmidt (R) and Stephanie Martin help move house articles from a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Elain Schmidt (R) and Stephanie Martin help move house articles from a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Damaged belongings cleared from homes sits on the street following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Damaged belongings cleared from homes sits on the street following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Susan Rigaux looks down a flooded street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Susan Rigaux looks down a flooded street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Next Slideshows
Calgary cleans up
Calgary digs out following massive flooding.
Gaza's summer camps
The many varieties of summer camps in the Gaza Strip.
Super moon rising
A once-a-year cosmic show lights up the night sky.
Tension in Lebanon
Lebanese soldiers fight Sunni Islamist gunmen in one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence fuelled by sectarian rifts over neighboring Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.