Pictures | Tue Jun 25, 2013 | 10:10pm EDT

Calgary cleans up

<p>A mud-covered exercise bike sits outside a home as residents clean up after floods in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A mud-covered exercise bike sits outside a home as residents clean up after floods in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A mud-covered exercise bike sits outside a home as residents clean up after floods in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A resident shovels layers of mud flood debris in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A resident shovels layers of mud flood debris in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A resident shovels layers of mud flood debris in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Zookeeper Katie Hrynewich jokes for cameras while cleaning out an animal enclosure at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. The zoo was heavily damaged when flood waters from the Bow and Elbow Rivers spilled into the park. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Zookeeper Katie Hrynewich jokes for cameras while cleaning out an animal enclosure at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. The zoo was heavily damaged when flood waters from the Bow and Elbow Rivers spilled into the park.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Zookeeper Katie Hrynewich jokes for cameras while cleaning out an animal enclosure at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. The zoo was heavily damaged when flood waters from the Bow and Elbow Rivers spilled into the park. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Local residents show the results of cleaning up their homes following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Local residents show the results of cleaning up their homes following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Local residents show the results of cleaning up their homes following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A resident of Bowness clears his house of debris after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A resident of Bowness clears his house of debris after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A resident of Bowness clears his house of debris after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>City workers cleanup debris left over from the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

City workers cleanup debris left over from the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

City workers cleanup debris left over from the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Cody Scott throws food away from a freezer trapped in a flooded basement in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Cody Scott throws food away from a freezer trapped in a flooded basement in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Cody Scott throws food away from a freezer trapped in a flooded basement in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Residents of Bowness rip apart the damaged partitions of their house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Residents of Bowness rip apart the damaged partitions of their house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Residents of Bowness rip apart the damaged partitions of their house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Residents clean out their personal belongings after their house was flooded in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Residents clean out their personal belongings after their house was flooded in Calgary, June 23, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Residents clean out their personal belongings after their house was flooded in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Residents pose for a group photo while cleaning up flood damage in the Sunnyside neighborhood in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Residents pose for a group photo while cleaning up flood damage in the Sunnyside neighborhood in Calgary, June 23, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Residents pose for a group photo while cleaning up flood damage in the Sunnyside neighborhood in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Workers look at the still flooded hippo display at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Workers look at the still flooded hippo display at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Workers look at the still flooded hippo display at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A resident rolls up a hose used to pump water out of their house in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A resident rolls up a hose used to pump water out of their house in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A resident rolls up a hose used to pump water out of their house in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A woman walks down a muddy street after it was flooded in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A woman walks down a muddy street after it was flooded in Calgary, June 22, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A woman walks down a muddy street after it was flooded in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A worker cleans flood debris off benches at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A worker cleans flood debris off benches at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A worker cleans flood debris off benches at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A resident of Bowness rips apart a damaged partition of his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A resident of Bowness rips apart a damaged partition of his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A resident of Bowness rips apart a damaged partition of his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Members of the Calgary Police on horseback patrol one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Members of the Calgary Police on horseback patrol one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Members of the Calgary Police on horseback patrol one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>People clean damaged and destroyed belongings from their homes in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

People clean damaged and destroyed belongings from their homes in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

People clean damaged and destroyed belongings from their homes in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A worker cleans blows debris left from flood waters at the Stampede Grounds in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A worker cleans blows debris left from flood waters at the Stampede Grounds in Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A worker cleans blows debris left from flood waters at the Stampede Grounds in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A resident of Bowness loads a dump truck with garbage as he clears out his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A resident of Bowness loads a dump truck with garbage as he clears out his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A resident of Bowness loads a dump truck with garbage as he clears out his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Residents in the community of Bowness remove their belongings before the flood waters hit their house in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Residents in the community of Bowness remove their belongings before the flood waters hit their house in Calgary, June 21, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Residents in the community of Bowness remove their belongings before the flood waters hit their house in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Elain Schmidt (R) and Stephanie Martin help move house articles from a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Elain Schmidt (R) and Stephanie Martin help move house articles from a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Elain Schmidt (R) and Stephanie Martin help move house articles from a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Damaged belongings cleared from homes sits on the street following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Damaged belongings cleared from homes sits on the street following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Damaged belongings cleared from homes sits on the street following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Susan Rigaux looks down a flooded street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Susan Rigaux looks down a flooded street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013.

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Susan Rigaux looks down a flooded street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

