Calgary Stampede
Novice bareback rider Tanner Selinger rides the horse Xtremely Frisky in the novice bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride demonstrate their lances during their show on day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Clint Robinson of Spanish Fork, Utah flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The belt buckle of Calgary Stampede Queen Danica Heath at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A cowboy walks by a carnival ride during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Wade Sumpter of Fowler, Colorado wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota flies off the horse Virgil in the saddle bronc event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Miss Rodeo Canada Nicole Briggs (L) shares a laugh with Miss Rodeo Washington Audrey Ramsden (R) during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Logan Hodson of Hudsons Hope, British Columbia hits the ground after getting thrown from the horse Black Feathers during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The belt buckle of steer rider Miles Goodman at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Alberta premier Dave Hancock flips a pancake during the premier's annual Calgary Stampede Breakfast in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer watches the grandstand show during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. The Calgary Stampede is a ten-day rodeo and fair event that has been running for 102 years. REUTERS/Todd...more
Professional tie-down roper Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas practices roping in the parking lot during day two of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A Calgary Stampede rodeo girl carries the American flag during the start of day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, rides the horse Wildcat in the bareback event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Chris Redden of Ravenwood, Missouri prepares for the Cowboy Up Challenge during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Justin Miller of Neepawa, Manitoba wrestles a steer in a steer wrestling event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102nd Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The belt buckle of American quarter horse competitor Kate Bamford at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas rides the horse Sexy Bucks in the bareback event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102 Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tyler Smith of Fruita, Colorado, flies off the bull Tracker in the bull riding event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102 Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary city police officers wearing their Stetson cowboy hats patrol during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A native person waves to the crowd during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tourists from Taiwan take photos during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (C) poses for a photograph with a group dressed as horses during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi acknowledges the crowd while riding a horse during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The belt buckle of bull rider Claudio Crisostomo of Brazil at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (L) waves to the crowd at the start of the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man runs with a Canadian flag in front of parade marshal William Shatner during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Parade marshal William Shatner (L) waves to fans during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. Shatner played Captain Kirk in the Hollywood Star Trek series. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Next Slideshows
Mud Olympics
Participants are happy as pigs to play sports in the muck at the Mud Olympics in Germany.
Crusader reenactment
Enthusiasts reenact a 12th century Crusader battle.
RoboCup
Humanoid robots show off their soccer skills at the RoboCup world robotics championship.
Painted bodies
The strange and the creative is on display at the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.