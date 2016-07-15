Calgary Stampede
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flips a pancake at a Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol
K.C. Jones of Decatur, Texas wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Rodeo Queens from various communities line up before taking the stage. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Mason Grover rests on the back of his horse after he was preparing it to show in a horse competition. REUTERS/Todd Korol
People swing on a ride in the midway. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Ty Taypotat of Regina, Saskatchewan rides the horse Eskimo Fo in the bareback event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Fireworks go off behind a bronze horse and rider sculpture. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Rodeo fans party in the grandstands. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A lone cowboy walks past a food stand on the midway. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi smiles at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Forrest McEwen from Montana shears a sheep in the sheep shearing competition. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jennifer McCollister waits her turn to ride Peruvian style at the horse show. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Fireworks explode after the grandstand show. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Calgary Stampede show band perform. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley laughs while flipping pancakes during the annual Premier's Calgary Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol
First nations riders from Treaty 7 ride in the opening ceremonies. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi flips pancakes during the annual Premier's Calgary Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper addresses supporters at the annual Conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Rodeo bullfighter Scott Waye gets nailed by the bull Preacher while protecting the rider Dakota Butter in the bullring event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose addresses supporters at the annual conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Will Lowe of Canyon, Texas reacts after his ride on the horse American Thumper in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man walks through the midway grounds with a prize teddy bear he won on his back. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Joao Richardo Vieira of Sao Paulo, Brazil hits the ground in front of the bull Tricky Deal in the bullring event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Ryle Smith of Oakdale, California, flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Rhett Fox of Redig, South Dakota, gets bucked off the horse C Z8 in the novice saddle bronc event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Alberta Premier Rachel Motley (L) takes a selfie with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi as the they ride their horses during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A Stampede ranch girl carries the Canadian flag during the national anthem at the rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
First responder Jerry Neville (L) lifts the arm of Fort McMurray Regional Fire Chief Darby Allen as people cheer for the first responders of the massive Fort McMurray fires during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Some of the best seats in the house remain empty on the first day of the rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tanner Girletz of Bowden, Alberta, gets thrown off the bull Gangster Code in the bull riding event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta, wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Taylor Jacob of Carmine, Texas, races in the barrel racing event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley hugs her horse Splash before riding in the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Ty Taypotat of Regina, Saskatchewan, rides the horse Double Dippin' in the bareback event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A member of Calgary's Mexican community dances during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jason Kenney, who announced he will be seeking the leadership of the Alberta PC party, waves his hat during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
