Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 15, 2016 | 3:30pm EDT

Calgary Stampede

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flips a pancake at a Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flips a pancake at a Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flips a pancake at a Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
1 / 37
K.C. Jones of Decatur, Texas wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

K.C. Jones of Decatur, Texas wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
K.C. Jones of Decatur, Texas wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
2 / 37
Rodeo Queens from various communities line up before taking the stage. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Rodeo Queens from various communities line up before taking the stage. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Rodeo Queens from various communities line up before taking the stage. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
3 / 37
Mason Grover rests on the back of his horse after he was preparing it to show in a horse competition. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Mason Grover rests on the back of his horse after he was preparing it to show in a horse competition. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Mason Grover rests on the back of his horse after he was preparing it to show in a horse competition. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
4 / 37
People swing on a ride in the midway. REUTERS/Todd Korol

People swing on a ride in the midway. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People swing on a ride in the midway. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
5 / 37
Ty Taypotat of Regina, Saskatchewan rides the horse Eskimo Fo in the bareback event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Ty Taypotat of Regina, Saskatchewan rides the horse Eskimo Fo in the bareback event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Ty Taypotat of Regina, Saskatchewan rides the horse Eskimo Fo in the bareback event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
6 / 37
Fireworks go off behind a bronze horse and rider sculpture. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Fireworks go off behind a bronze horse and rider sculpture. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Fireworks go off behind a bronze horse and rider sculpture. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
7 / 37
Rodeo fans party in the grandstands. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Rodeo fans party in the grandstands. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Rodeo fans party in the grandstands. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
8 / 37
A lone cowboy walks past a food stand on the midway. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A lone cowboy walks past a food stand on the midway. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A lone cowboy walks past a food stand on the midway. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
9 / 37
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi smiles at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi smiles at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi smiles at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
10 / 37
Forrest McEwen from Montana shears a sheep in the sheep shearing competition. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Forrest McEwen from Montana shears a sheep in the sheep shearing competition. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Forrest McEwen from Montana shears a sheep in the sheep shearing competition. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
11 / 37
Jennifer McCollister waits her turn to ride Peruvian style at the horse show. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jennifer McCollister waits her turn to ride Peruvian style at the horse show. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Jennifer McCollister waits her turn to ride Peruvian style at the horse show. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
12 / 37
Fireworks explode after the grandstand show. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Fireworks explode after the grandstand show. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Fireworks explode after the grandstand show. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
13 / 37
Members of the Calgary Stampede show band perform. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Members of the Calgary Stampede show band perform. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Members of the Calgary Stampede show band perform. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
14 / 37
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley laughs while flipping pancakes during the annual Premier's Calgary Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley laughs while flipping pancakes during the annual Premier's Calgary Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley laughs while flipping pancakes during the annual Premier's Calgary Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
15 / 37
First nations riders from Treaty 7 ride in the opening ceremonies. REUTERS/Todd Korol

First nations riders from Treaty 7 ride in the opening ceremonies. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
First nations riders from Treaty 7 ride in the opening ceremonies. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
16 / 37
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi flips pancakes during the annual Premier's Calgary Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi flips pancakes during the annual Premier's Calgary Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi flips pancakes during the annual Premier's Calgary Stampede breakfast. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
17 / 37
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper addresses supporters at the annual Conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper addresses supporters at the annual Conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper addresses supporters at the annual Conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
18 / 37
Rodeo bullfighter Scott Waye gets nailed by the bull Preacher while protecting the rider Dakota Butter in the bullring event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Rodeo bullfighter Scott Waye gets nailed by the bull Preacher while protecting the rider Dakota Butter in the bullring event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Rodeo bullfighter Scott Waye gets nailed by the bull Preacher while protecting the rider Dakota Butter in the bullring event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
19 / 37
Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose addresses supporters at the annual conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose addresses supporters at the annual conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose addresses supporters at the annual conservative Calgary Stampede BBQ. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
20 / 37
Will Lowe of Canyon, Texas reacts after his ride on the horse American Thumper in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Will Lowe of Canyon, Texas reacts after his ride on the horse American Thumper in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Will Lowe of Canyon, Texas reacts after his ride on the horse American Thumper in the bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
21 / 37
A man walks through the midway grounds with a prize teddy bear he won on his back. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A man walks through the midway grounds with a prize teddy bear he won on his back. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man walks through the midway grounds with a prize teddy bear he won on his back. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
22 / 37
Joao Richardo Vieira of Sao Paulo, Brazil hits the ground in front of the bull Tricky Deal in the bullring event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Joao Richardo Vieira of Sao Paulo, Brazil hits the ground in front of the bull Tricky Deal in the bullring event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Joao Richardo Vieira of Sao Paulo, Brazil hits the ground in front of the bull Tricky Deal in the bullring event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
23 / 37
Ryle Smith of Oakdale, California, flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Ryle Smith of Oakdale, California, flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Ryle Smith of Oakdale, California, flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
24 / 37
Rhett Fox of Redig, South Dakota, gets bucked off the horse C Z8 in the novice saddle bronc event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Rhett Fox of Redig, South Dakota, gets bucked off the horse C Z8 in the novice saddle bronc event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Rhett Fox of Redig, South Dakota, gets bucked off the horse C Z8 in the novice saddle bronc event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
25 / 37
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
26 / 37
Alberta Premier Rachel Motley (L) takes a selfie with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi as the they ride their horses during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Alberta Premier Rachel Motley (L) takes a selfie with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi as the they ride their horses during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Alberta Premier Rachel Motley (L) takes a selfie with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi as the they ride their horses during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
27 / 37
A Stampede ranch girl carries the Canadian flag during the national anthem at the rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A Stampede ranch girl carries the Canadian flag during the national anthem at the rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A Stampede ranch girl carries the Canadian flag during the national anthem at the rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
28 / 37
First responder Jerry Neville (L) lifts the arm of Fort McMurray Regional Fire Chief Darby Allen as people cheer for the first responders of the massive Fort McMurray fires during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

First responder Jerry Neville (L) lifts the arm of Fort McMurray Regional Fire Chief Darby Allen as people cheer for the first responders of the massive Fort McMurray fires during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
First responder Jerry Neville (L) lifts the arm of Fort McMurray Regional Fire Chief Darby Allen as people cheer for the first responders of the massive Fort McMurray fires during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
29 / 37
Some of the best seats in the house remain empty on the first day of the rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Some of the best seats in the house remain empty on the first day of the rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Some of the best seats in the house remain empty on the first day of the rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
30 / 37
Tanner Girletz of Bowden, Alberta, gets thrown off the bull Gangster Code in the bull riding event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tanner Girletz of Bowden, Alberta, gets thrown off the bull Gangster Code in the bull riding event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Tanner Girletz of Bowden, Alberta, gets thrown off the bull Gangster Code in the bull riding event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
31 / 37
Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta, wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta, wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta, wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
32 / 37
Taylor Jacob of Carmine, Texas, races in the barrel racing event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Taylor Jacob of Carmine, Texas, races in the barrel racing event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Taylor Jacob of Carmine, Texas, races in the barrel racing event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
33 / 37
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley hugs her horse Splash before riding in the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley hugs her horse Splash before riding in the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley hugs her horse Splash before riding in the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
34 / 37
Ty Taypotat of Regina, Saskatchewan, rides the horse Double Dippin' in the bareback event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Ty Taypotat of Regina, Saskatchewan, rides the horse Double Dippin' in the bareback event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Ty Taypotat of Regina, Saskatchewan, rides the horse Double Dippin' in the bareback event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
35 / 37
A member of Calgary's Mexican community dances during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A member of Calgary's Mexican community dances during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A member of Calgary's Mexican community dances during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
36 / 37
Jason Kenney, who announced he will be seeking the leadership of the Alberta PC party, waves his hat during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jason Kenney, who announced he will be seeking the leadership of the Alberta PC party, waves his hat during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Jason Kenney, who announced he will be seeking the leadership of the Alberta PC party, waves his hat during the parade. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Solving the Rubik's cube

Solving the Rubik's cube

Next Slideshows

Solving the Rubik's cube

Solving the Rubik's cube

Competitors face off at the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic.

Jul 15 2016
Boeing's 100 years

Boeing's 100 years

Historic images document Boeing's century in the air transportation business.

Jul 15 2016
Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Jul 14 2016
Flight of the Solar Impulse

Flight of the Solar Impulse

The solar-powered plane as it flies across the globe.

Jul 13 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast