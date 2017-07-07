Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 7, 2017 | 6:35pm EDT

Calgary Stampede

Richie Champion of Dublin, Texas rides Twin Cherry in the bareback event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A horse with its hooves painted with the Canadian flag walks down the street during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Fabiano Vieira of Perola, Brazil gets bucked off Gangster Code in the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Jess Lockwood celebrates on his horse after winning the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A performer from Mexico marches in the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Cade Swor of Winnie, Texas flips a calf in the calf tie-down roping event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A woman rides her horse during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A little boy waves at a cowboy during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Jordan Hansen of Okotoks, Alberta goes for a wild ride on Pink Panther in the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley waves at spectators during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Dakota Butter of Kindersley, Saskatchewan gets bucked off Wyoming Storm in the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A dancer performs during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Calgary Stampede Mayor Naheed Nenshi rides his horse during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Chiefs from Treaty 7 First Nations lead the parade as parade marshals during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
