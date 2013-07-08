Edition:
Calgary Stampede's back

<p>A flag bearer rides with the Canadian flag before the start of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Canadian astronaut, commander Chris Hadfield tips his hat to the crowd during the 101st Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Members of the Canadian Mounted Police march during the 101st Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Clint Maier of Merrit, BC gets bucked off the horse Upbeat Jester in the novice saddle bronc event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>McArthur David of Fort MacLeod, Alberta gets stepped on by a steer in the junior steer riding event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Cory Solomon flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas rides the horse Just My Luck in the bareback event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Chason Floyd of Ludlow, South Dakota wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Joe Roberson of Merritt, BC lands in the dirt after getting bucked off the horse Wide Awake in the novice saddle brand event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Jane Melby of Burneyville, Oklahoma rides her horse in the barrel racing event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Jake Marshall of Moree, Australia rides the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Beau Hill of Columbia Falls, Montana gets thrown off the bull Cricket Hunter in the bull riding event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Curtis Cassidy of Donalda, Alberta wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Trevor Kastner of Ardmore, Oklahoma gets bucked off the bull Jett in the bull riding event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>A cowboy watches a freestyle motocrosser fly through the air before the start of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

