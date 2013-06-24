Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2013 | 12:35pm EDT

Calgary under water

<p>A resident walks along a flooded street with the downtown rising in the background, in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A resident walks along a flooded street with the downtown rising in the background, in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

A resident walks along a flooded street with the downtown rising in the background, in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
1 / 40
<p>Houses are surrounded by flood water in High River, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Houses are surrounded by flood water in High River, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

Houses are surrounded by flood water in High River, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
2 / 40
<p>Houses and a golf course are surrounded by flood water in High River, Alberta, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013.REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Houses and a golf course are surrounded by flood water in High River, Alberta, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013.REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

Houses and a golf course are surrounded by flood water in High River, Alberta, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013.REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
3 / 40
<p>A basement office is seen flooded in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A basement office is seen flooded in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Monday, June 24, 2013

A basement office is seen flooded in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
4 / 40
<p>Gophers line the city sidewalks after their homes were flooded in the East Village area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Gophers line the city sidewalks after their homes were flooded in the East Village area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Gophers line the city sidewalks after their homes were flooded in the East Village area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
5 / 40
<p>A lone Canadian Army armored patrol vehicle travels along a road surrounded by flood waters in High River, Alberta, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A lone Canadian Army armored patrol vehicle travels along a road surrounded by flood waters in High River, Alberta, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

A lone Canadian Army armored patrol vehicle travels along a road surrounded by flood waters in High River, Alberta, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
6 / 40
<p>Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
7 / 40
<p>A woman takes a photo of the flooded East Village in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A woman takes a photo of the flooded East Village in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

A woman takes a photo of the flooded East Village in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
8 / 40
<p>A resident uses plastic garbage bags as boots while heading back to his flooded house in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A resident uses plastic garbage bags as boots while heading back to his flooded house in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

A resident uses plastic garbage bags as boots while heading back to his flooded house in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
9 / 40
<p>A vehicle sits in the driveway of a house after the Bow River overflowed its banks into a residential area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A vehicle sits in the driveway of a house after the Bow River overflowed its banks into a residential area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

A vehicle sits in the driveway of a house after the Bow River overflowed its banks into a residential area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
10 / 40
<p>Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
11 / 40
<p>An abandoned car sit submerged on a flooded street in the Mission area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

An abandoned car sit submerged on a flooded street in the Mission area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Monday, June 24, 2013

An abandoned car sit submerged on a flooded street in the Mission area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
12 / 40
<p>The Bow River overflows its banks into a residential area in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

The Bow River overflows its banks into a residential area in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

The Bow River overflows its banks into a residential area in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
13 / 40
<p>A vehicle drives down a flooded street in the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A vehicle drives down a flooded street in the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

A vehicle drives down a flooded street in the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
14 / 40
<p>Houses are surrounded by flood waters in High River, south of Calgary June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Houses are surrounded by flood waters in High River, south of Calgary June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

Houses are surrounded by flood waters in High River, south of Calgary June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
15 / 40
<p>A church is surrounded by flood waters in High River, south of Calgary June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A church is surrounded by flood waters in High River, south of Calgary June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

A church is surrounded by flood waters in High River, south of Calgary June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
16 / 40
<p>Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
17 / 40
<p>Two men ride their kayak down a flooded street after checking on their house in the community of Bowness in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Two men ride their kayak down a flooded street after checking on their house in the community of Bowness in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Two men ride their kayak down a flooded street after checking on their house in the community of Bowness in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
18 / 40
<p>Abandoned cars sit submerged on a flooded street in the Mission area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Abandoned cars sit submerged on a flooded street in the Mission area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Monday, June 24, 2013

Abandoned cars sit submerged on a flooded street in the Mission area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
19 / 40
<p>Jack Rigaux searches for a drain hole in a street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Jack Rigaux searches for a drain hole in a street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Monday, June 24, 2013

Jack Rigaux searches for a drain hole in a street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
20 / 40
<p>Vehicles, either swept away or abandoned during the flooding, line a road after waters receded in High River, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Vehicles, either swept away or abandoned during the flooding, line a road after waters receded in High River, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

Vehicles, either swept away or abandoned during the flooding, line a road after waters receded in High River, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
21 / 40
<p>A pair of ducks swim on a flooded street in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A pair of ducks swim on a flooded street in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, June 24, 2013

A pair of ducks swim on a flooded street in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
22 / 40
<p>A police truck patrols a flooded downtown street in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A police truck patrols a flooded downtown street in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

A police truck patrols a flooded downtown street in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
23 / 40
<p>A cyclist pauses as flood waters fill the street in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A cyclist pauses as flood waters fill the street in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Monday, June 24, 2013

A cyclist pauses as flood waters fill the street in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
24 / 40
<p>A woman looks at an abandoned and partially submerged police car after flooding from the Bow River hit the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A woman looks at an abandoned and partially submerged police car after flooding from the Bow River hit the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

A woman looks at an abandoned and partially submerged police car after flooding from the Bow River hit the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
25 / 40
<p>A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Monday, June 24, 2013

A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
26 / 40
<p>Sunnyside residents check out the flooding on Memorial Drive from the rising waters of Bow River in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Sunnyside residents check out the flooding on Memorial Drive from the rising waters of Bow River in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Sunnyside residents check out the flooding on Memorial Drive from the rising waters of Bow River in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
27 / 40
<p>Cars leave the flooding downtown core as residents were evacuated in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Cars leave the flooding downtown core as residents were evacuated in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Cars leave the flooding downtown core as residents were evacuated in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
28 / 40
<p>Residents leave the flooding downtown core as new orders evacuating all of downtown were issued in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Residents leave the flooding downtown core as new orders evacuating all of downtown were issued in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Residents leave the flooding downtown core as new orders evacuating all of downtown were issued in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
29 / 40
<p>Francois Gougeon trips and falls into floodwater while checking on his downtown store on High River's main street in Alberta province June 20, 2013. Gougeon was wet but otherwise uninjured. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Francois Gougeon trips and falls into floodwater while checking on his downtown store on High River's main street in Alberta province June 20, 2013. Gougeon was wet but otherwise uninjured. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Monday, June 24, 2013

Francois Gougeon trips and falls into floodwater while checking on his downtown store on High River's main street in Alberta province June 20, 2013. Gougeon was wet but otherwise uninjured. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
30 / 40
<p>Cars float in water covering a downtown street in High River, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cars float in water covering a downtown street in High River, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 24, 2013

Cars float in water covering a downtown street in High River, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
31 / 40
<p>Residents are evacuated in a large truck from downtown High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Residents are evacuated in a large truck from downtown High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Monday, June 24, 2013

Residents are evacuated in a large truck from downtown High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
32 / 40
<p>Two women are rescued from the flooding in a canoe in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Two women are rescued from the flooding in a canoe in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Monday, June 24, 2013

Two women are rescued from the flooding in a canoe in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
33 / 40
<p>Residents carrying sandbags wade through floodwater in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Residents carrying sandbags wade through floodwater in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Monday, June 24, 2013

Residents carrying sandbags wade through floodwater in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
34 / 40
<p>Rains pours down as clouds cover the city of Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Rains pours down as clouds cover the city of Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Rains pours down as clouds cover the city of Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
35 / 40
<p>A police car patrols in the flooded evacuated neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A police car patrols in the flooded evacuated neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

A police car patrols in the flooded evacuated neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
36 / 40
<p>Mike Bradfield and Debra evacuate their home in the neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Mike Bradfield and Debra evacuate their home in the neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

Mike Bradfield and Debra evacuate their home in the neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
37 / 40
<p>A couple looks on as floodwaters rise at a downtown street while evacuating during a mandatory evacuation in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A couple looks on as floodwaters rise at a downtown street while evacuating during a mandatory evacuation in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Monday, June 24, 2013

A couple looks on as floodwaters rise at a downtown street while evacuating during a mandatory evacuation in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
38 / 40
<p>The Bow River rises as it receives more rain, flooding downtown Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

The Bow River rises as it receives more rain, flooding downtown Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, June 24, 2013

The Bow River rises as it receives more rain, flooding downtown Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
39 / 40
<p>A woman attempts to walk down a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A woman attempts to walk down a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Monday, June 24, 2013

A woman attempts to walk down a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Walking over the Grand Canyon

Walking over the Grand Canyon

Next Slideshows

Walking over the Grand Canyon

Walking over the Grand Canyon

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon without a tether or safety net.

Jun 24 2013
In Mandela's shadow

In Mandela's shadow

A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.

Jun 22 2013
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.

Jun 21 2013
Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revelers celebrate the longest day of the year at popular sites like Stonehenge and Times Square.

Jun 21 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast