California Bern-ing
A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet at a campaign event in Anaheim. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Supporters jump for a friend's photo as they wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporter Raena Fisk of Orange County sleeps on the floor in reindeer pajamas after arriving before 5 AM to attend a morning rally for Bernie Sanders in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters hold signs after Bernie Sanders' motorcade passed by in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Devon Slack, 16, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ariella Reiss (L) poses while dressed as Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporter Mette Peluce, 11, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Isaiah Erich of San Diego, 14, shows off his back as he skateboards with friends outside a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter wears a large Bernie Sanders mask as people gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporter Koelen Andrews, 34, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hundreds of supporters wait in line to attend a rally for Bernie Sanders in Vista, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A supporter wears a T-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at a rally in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters for Bernie Sanders yell out during Sanders' speech at a campaign rally in Irvine. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
T-shirts hang from a folding table as they are sold on the street outside where supporters are gathering at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters line-up for blocks as they gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
