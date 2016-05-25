Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 24, 2016 | 10:22pm EDT

California Bern-ing

A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet at a campaign event in Anaheim. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet at a campaign event in Anaheim. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet at a campaign event in Anaheim. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Close
1 / 23
Supporters jump for a friend's photo as they wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters jump for a friend's photo as they wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Supporters jump for a friend's photo as they wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 23
Supporters gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Supporters gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 23
Supporter Raena Fisk of Orange County sleeps on the floor in reindeer pajamas after arriving before 5 AM to attend a morning rally for Bernie Sanders in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporter Raena Fisk of Orange County sleeps on the floor in reindeer pajamas after arriving before 5 AM to attend a morning rally for Bernie Sanders in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Supporter Raena Fisk of Orange County sleeps on the floor in reindeer pajamas after arriving before 5 AM to attend a morning rally for Bernie Sanders in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 23
Supporters hold signs after Bernie Sanders' motorcade passed by in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters hold signs after Bernie Sanders' motorcade passed by in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Supporters hold signs after Bernie Sanders' motorcade passed by in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 23
Devon Slack, 16, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Devon Slack, 16, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Devon Slack, 16, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 23
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 23
Ariella Reiss (L) poses while dressed as Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ariella Reiss (L) poses while dressed as Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Ariella Reiss (L) poses while dressed as Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 23
Supporter Mette Peluce, 11, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporter Mette Peluce, 11, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Supporter Mette Peluce, 11, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 23
Isaiah Erich of San Diego, 14, shows off his back as he skateboards with friends outside a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Isaiah Erich of San Diego, 14, shows off his back as he skateboards with friends outside a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Isaiah Erich of San Diego, 14, shows off his back as he skateboards with friends outside a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 23
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 23
A supporter wears a large Bernie Sanders mask as people gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A supporter wears a large Bernie Sanders mask as people gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A supporter wears a large Bernie Sanders mask as people gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 23
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 23
Supporter Koelen Andrews, 34, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporter Koelen Andrews, 34, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Supporter Koelen Andrews, 34, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 23
A supporter waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A supporter waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 23
Hundreds of supporters wait in line to attend a rally for Bernie Sanders in Vista, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hundreds of supporters wait in line to attend a rally for Bernie Sanders in Vista, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Hundreds of supporters wait in line to attend a rally for Bernie Sanders in Vista, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 23
A supporter wears a T-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at a rally in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A supporter wears a T-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at a rally in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A supporter wears a T-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at a rally in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 23
Supporters for Bernie Sanders yell out during Sanders' speech at a campaign rally in Irvine. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Supporters for Bernie Sanders yell out during Sanders' speech at a campaign rally in Irvine. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Supporters for Bernie Sanders yell out during Sanders' speech at a campaign rally in Irvine. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
18 / 23
T-shirts hang from a folding table as they are sold on the street outside where supporters are gathering at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

T-shirts hang from a folding table as they are sold on the street outside where supporters are gathering at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
T-shirts hang from a folding table as they are sold on the street outside where supporters are gathering at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 23
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 23
Supporters line-up for blocks as they gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters line-up for blocks as they gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Supporters line-up for blocks as they gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 23
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Supporters gather at a rally and await the arrival of Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 23
Supporters gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Supporters gather at a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Obama in Vietnam

Obama in Vietnam

Next Slideshows

Obama in Vietnam

Obama in Vietnam

President Obama sets out to build a stronger alliance with Vietnam.

May 24 2016
Deadly start to Everest campaign

Deadly start to Everest campaign

Three people have died on the world's tallest mountain in as many days since climbing resumed after last year's avalanche tragedy at Base Camp.

May 24 2016
Bill Cosby in court

Bill Cosby in court

The comedian returns to a Pennsylvania courthouse for a sexual assault case, the only allegation that has led to criminal charges.

May 24 2016
Women of the Israeli army

Women of the Israeli army

The role women play in the Israeli Defense Force.

May 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast