Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 15, 2015 | 10:40am EDT

California burning

Firefighter Jesse Kaplanis battles the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighter Jesse Kaplanis battles the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Firefighter Jesse Kaplanis battles the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
1 / 35
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 35
A firefighter sprays water on a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter sprays water on a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A firefighter sprays water on a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
3 / 35
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 35
Dry vegetation fills a field as a firefighter battles the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Dry vegetation fills a field as a firefighter battles the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Dry vegetation fills a field as a firefighter battles the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
5 / 35
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 35
Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015.REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015.REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015.REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
7 / 35
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
8 / 35
A firefighter douses flames from a backfire on Highway 29 while battling the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter douses flames from a backfire on Highway 29 while battling the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A firefighter douses flames from a backfire on Highway 29 while battling the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
9 / 35
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is pictured on his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is pictured on his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is pictured on his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 35
Leveled homes line Jefferson St. after the Valley Fire raged through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Leveled homes line Jefferson St. after the Valley Fire raged through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Leveled homes line Jefferson St. after the Valley Fire raged through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
11 / 35
Firefighters throw dirt on a hot spot while battling the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters throw dirt on a hot spot while battling the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Firefighters throw dirt on a hot spot while battling the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
12 / 35
A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
13 / 35
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
14 / 35
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
15 / 35
Cal Fire Santa Clara firefighters rest after battling the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Cal Fire Santa Clara firefighters rest after battling the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Cal Fire Santa Clara firefighters rest after battling the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
16 / 35
A firefighter lights a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. The Butte fire has destroyed 86 homes and 51 outbuildings in rural Amador and Calaveras counties, where it covers an estimated 65,000 acres (26,305 hectares), officials said. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter lights a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. The Butte fire has destroyed 86 homes and 51 outbuildings in rural Amador and Calaveras counties, where it covers an estimated 65,000 acres...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A firefighter lights a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. The Butte fire has destroyed 86 homes and 51 outbuildings in rural Amador and Calaveras counties, where it covers an estimated 65,000 acres (26,305 hectares), officials said. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
17 / 35
A home burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A home burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A home burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
18 / 35
A burned out car sits in front of a vineyard following the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A burned out car sits in front of a vineyard following the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A burned out car sits in front of a vineyard following the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
19 / 35
A structure burns as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A structure burns as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A structure burns as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
20 / 35
Billowing smoke rises above a residence as the Butte Fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Billowing smoke rises above a residence as the Butte Fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Billowing smoke rises above a residence as the Butte Fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
21 / 35
A shed burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A shed burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A shed burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
22 / 35
A firefighter works to save a residence as the Butte fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter works to save a residence as the Butte fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A firefighter works to save a residence as the Butte fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
23 / 35
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
24 / 35
A cow grazes in a pasture as the Butte Fire burns Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A cow grazes in a pasture as the Butte Fire burns Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A cow grazes in a pasture as the Butte Fire burns Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
25 / 35
A house burns as the Butte fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A house burns as the Butte fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A house burns as the Butte fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
26 / 35
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
27 / 35
A firefighter watches a tree burn as the Butte fire rages near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter watches a tree burn as the Butte fire rages near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A firefighter watches a tree burn as the Butte fire rages near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
28 / 35
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
29 / 35
Firefighters set a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters set a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Firefighters set a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
30 / 35
A firefighter sprays water while fire surrounds boats as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter sprays water while fire surrounds boats as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A firefighter sprays water while fire surrounds boats as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
31 / 35
Firefighters work to save a home as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters work to save a home as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Firefighters work to save a home as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
32 / 35
A home burns as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A home burns as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A home burns as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
33 / 35
Flames from the Butte fire pass a yard sculpture in Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames from the Butte fire pass a yard sculpture in Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Flames from the Butte fire pass a yard sculpture in Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
34 / 35
An animal walks up a street in the evacuated community of Sheep Ranch near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An animal walks up a street in the evacuated community of Sheep Ranch near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
An animal walks up a street in the evacuated community of Sheep Ranch near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Backstage in New York

Backstage in New York

Next Slideshows

Backstage in New York

Backstage in New York

Backstage at New York Fashion Week.

Sep 14 2015
What is left behind

What is left behind

As migrants and refugees move from one place to the next a look at what they leave behind.

Sep 14 2015
Hungary's border police

Hungary's border police

The police force on the front lines as Hungary prepares to enact new rules the government says will bring a halt to the illegal flow of migrants.

Sep 14 2015
Border deadline

Border deadline

Migrants race through the Balkans on foot, train, bus and taxi trying to beat a border crackdown promised by Hungary�s right-wing government.

Sep 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast