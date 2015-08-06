Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 6, 2015 | 10:25am EDT

California burning

Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
1 / 29
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
2 / 29
Properties destroyed by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Properties destroyed by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Properties destroyed by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
3 / 29
Cal Fire Engineer Clint Singleton monitors a hotspot from a hill during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Cal Fire Engineer Clint Singleton monitors a hotspot from a hill during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Cal Fire Engineer Clint Singleton monitors a hotspot from a hill during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 29
Flame from the Rocky Fire is seen burning near Clearlake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flame from the Rocky Fire is seen burning near Clearlake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Flame from the Rocky Fire is seen burning near Clearlake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 29
Evacuated resident Raymond Padilla, of Cache Creek, sits with his dog at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Evacuated resident Raymond Padilla, of Cache Creek, sits with his dog at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Evacuated resident Raymond Padilla, of Cache Creek, sits with his dog at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 29
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
7 / 29
Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 29
Charred vegetation is seen on a hill near Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Charred vegetation is seen on a hill near Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Charred vegetation is seen on a hill near Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 29
A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
10 / 29
A lizard crawls on ground charred by the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A lizard crawls on ground charred by the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A lizard crawls on ground charred by the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 29
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
12 / 29
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
13 / 29
An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
14 / 29
A firefighter from Long Beach, California, rescues a dog that was tied to a fence at a home along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter from Long Beach, California, rescues a dog that was tied to a fence at a home along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A firefighter from Long Beach, California, rescues a dog that was tied to a fence at a home along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 29
The wreckage of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Lower Lake, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The wreckage of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Lower Lake, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
The wreckage of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Lower Lake, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 29
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
17 / 29
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
18 / 29
A water truck delivers water to firefighters along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A water truck delivers water to firefighters along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A water truck delivers water to firefighters along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 29
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
20 / 29
Mason Atwood, 4, of Clearlake Oaks, plays with a toy at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Mason Atwood, 4, of Clearlake Oaks, plays with a toy at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Mason Atwood, 4, of Clearlake Oaks, plays with a toy at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
21 / 29
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
22 / 29
A firefighter from the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority work on a a hotspot during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter from the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority work on a a hotspot during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A firefighter from the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority work on a a hotspot during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
23 / 29
The remains of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The remains of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
The remains of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
24 / 29
Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
25 / 29
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
26 / 29
A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
27 / 29
A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
28 / 29
Smoke rises from charred trees are seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Smoke rises from charred trees are seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Smoke rises from charred trees are seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Myanmar flooding

Myanmar flooding

Next Slideshows

Myanmar flooding

Myanmar flooding

Myanmar has appealed for international assistance following weeks of heavy monsoon rains.

Aug 06 2015
Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.

Aug 06 2015
GOP Nation

GOP Nation

Supporters of the Republican party.

Aug 05 2015
Scenes from the trail

Scenes from the trail

Behind the scenes on the presidential campaign trail.

Aug 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast