Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 27, 2014 | 8:45pm EDT

California college town grieves

Students console one another at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. Students returned to campus for a "day of mourning", four days after the son of a Hollywood film director killed six students in a stabbing and shooting rampage across the seaside community. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Students console one another at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. Students returned to campus for a...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Students console one another at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. Students returned to campus for a "day of mourning", four days after the son of a Hollywood film director killed six students in a stabbing and shooting rampage across the seaside community. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 30
Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 30
Students from a sorority gather with fellow students at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Students from a sorority gather with fellow students at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Students from a sorority gather with fellow students at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 30
Tracy Lau, 20, (L) and Christine Quach, 21, pet comfort dogs at a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tracy Lau, 20, (L) and Christine Quach, 21, pet comfort dogs at a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Tracy Lau, 20, (L) and Christine Quach, 21, pet comfort dogs at a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 30
A unidentified student on crutches arrives at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A unidentified student on crutches arrives at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A unidentified student on crutches arrives at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 30
A student signs on a remembrance wall in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A student signs on a remembrance wall in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A student signs on a remembrance wall in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 30
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student Star Lasam, 21, gives hugs to students returning to campus in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student Star Lasam, 21, gives hugs to students returning to campus in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student Star Lasam, 21, gives hugs to students returning to campus in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 30
Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 30
People protest the presence of news crews as a man stands in front of a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest the presence of news crews as a man stands in front of a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara,...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
People protest the presence of news crews as a man stands in front of a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 30
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students from various sororities hug outside a sorority house where two women were killed in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students from various sororities hug outside a sorority house where two women were killed in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students from various sororities hug outside a sorority house where two women were killed in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 30
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, (R) stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, (R) stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara,...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, (R) stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 30
People listen to a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People listen to a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
People listen to a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 30
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmond, 20, and Melissa Barthelemy, 36, march between drive-by shooting crime scenes in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmond, 20, and Melissa Barthelemy, 36, march between drive-by shooting crime scenes in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmond, 20, and Melissa Barthelemy, 36, march between drive-by shooting crime scenes in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 30
Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 30
The vehicle of the alleged shooter is pictured at one of crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn

The vehicle of the alleged shooter is pictured at one of crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
The vehicle of the alleged shooter is pictured at one of crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn
Close
15 / 30
UC Santa Barbara students react near one of the crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students react near one of the crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
UC Santa Barbara students react near one of the crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
16 / 30
A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Close
17 / 30
A map of the shooter's movement is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A map of the shooter's movement is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A map of the shooter's movement is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Close
18 / 30
A wrecked black BMW sedan is pictured on the street after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A wrecked black BMW sedan is pictured on the street after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A wrecked black BMW sedan is pictured on the street after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Close
19 / 30
A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
20 / 30
Investigators leave an apartment complex where a body was found from Friday night's shooting rampage, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Investigators leave an apartment complex where a body was found from Friday night's shooting rampage, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Investigators leave an apartment complex where a body was found from Friday night's shooting rampage, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
21 / 30
UC Santa Barbara students embrace at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students embrace at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
UC Santa Barbara students embrace at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
22 / 30
Santa Barbara sheriff deputies stand in the street at one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Santa Barbara sheriff deputies stand in the street at one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Santa Barbara sheriff deputies stand in the street at one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
23 / 30
Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
24 / 30
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
25 / 30
Police yellow markers are seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Police yellow markers are seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Police yellow markers are seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Close
26 / 30
Blood is seen inside the I.V. Deli after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Blood is seen inside the I.V. Deli after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Blood is seen inside the I.V. Deli after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Close
27 / 30
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight march and vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight march and vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight march and vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
28 / 30
UCSB student Derrick Hayes wipes away tears outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UCSB student Derrick Hayes wipes away tears outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
UCSB student Derrick Hayes wipes away tears outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
29 / 30
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Battle for Donetsk

Battle for Donetsk

Next Slideshows

Battle for Donetsk

Battle for Donetsk

Ukrainian forces fight with separatists in the city of Donetsk .

May 27 2014
Pope in the Holy Land

Pope in the Holy Land

Pope Francis visits the Mideast.

May 26 2014
Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes

Billionaire Poroshenko claims Ukraine's presidency after exit polls give him an absolute majority in a first round of voting and, vowing to end a conflict with...

May 25 2014
La Decima for Real Madrid

La Decima for Real Madrid

Real Madrid win their 10th Champions League final.

May 24 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast