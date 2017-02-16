Edition:
California dam threatens towns below

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Helicopters carry rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Oroville residents look at the Feather River after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A helicopter flies rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rocks are hauled to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Sandbags remain in front of a business after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Residents shop for supplies after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Jennifer Moss (L), of Marysville, ties her daughter Kaylin's shoes at the Salvation Army relief center at the Placer County Fair Grounds in Roseville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Handout .
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
MARYSVILLE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Staff with the California Department of Water Resources watch as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
MARYSVILLE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A motorhome is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
OROVILLE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Displaced men pick up donated toothbrushes from the Salvation Army relief center at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

The city of Oroville is empty after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Handout .
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

The area of erosion on the lower half of the Oroville Dam spillway is seen after overnight test flows in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/Kelly Grow/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Handout .
Location
Oroville, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

California Department of Water Resources crews inspect and evaluate the erosion just below the Lake Oroville Emergency Spillway site after lake levels receded, in Oroville, California. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Rock is hauled to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Members of the Jordan Crossing Ministry of Oroville, California, pray for Marine Russell Bluxome at a Red Cross relief center in Chico, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Handout .
Location
Oroville, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

California Department of Water Resources crews inspect and evaluate the erosion just below the Lake Oroville Emergency Spillway site after lake levels receded, in Oroville, California. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Desiree Garcia and her daughter Kay'lee, of Oroville, sift through donated clothing at a Red Cross relief center in Chico, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Max Whittaker
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

65,000 cfs of water flow through a damaged spillway on the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

The California flag waves in flooded Riverbend Park as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A load of rocks is lifted by a helicopter near the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Volunteers stack donated items at a Red Cross relief center in Chico, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Handout .
Location
Oroville, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

California Department of Water Resources crews inspect and evaluate the erosion just below the Lake Oroville Emergency Spillway site after lake levels receded, in Oroville, California. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Children hold signs thanking truck drivers hauling rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

