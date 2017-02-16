California dam threatens towns below
Helicopters carry rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oroville residents look at the Feather River after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter flies rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rocks are hauled to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sandbags remain in front of a business after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Residents shop for supplies after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jennifer Moss (L), of Marysville, ties her daughter Kaylin's shoes at the Salvation Army relief center at the Placer County Fair Grounds in Roseville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Staff with the California Department of Water Resources watch as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A motorhome is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Displaced men pick up donated toothbrushes from the Salvation Army relief center at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The city of Oroville is empty after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The area of erosion on the lower half of the Oroville Dam spillway is seen after overnight test flows in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/Kelly Grow/Handout via REUTERS
California Department of Water Resources crews inspect and evaluate the erosion just below the Lake Oroville Emergency Spillway site after lake levels receded, in Oroville, California. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS
Rock is hauled to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Jordan Crossing Ministry of Oroville, California, pray for Marine Russell Bluxome at a Red Cross relief center in Chico, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
California Department of Water Resources crews inspect and evaluate the erosion just below the Lake Oroville Emergency Spillway site after lake levels receded, in Oroville, California. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS
Desiree Garcia and her daughter Kay'lee, of Oroville, sift through donated clothing at a Red Cross relief center in Chico, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
65,000 cfs of water flow through a damaged spillway on the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The California flag waves in flooded Riverbend Park as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A load of rocks is lifted by a helicopter near the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Volunteers stack donated items at a Red Cross relief center in Chico, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
California Department of Water Resources crews inspect and evaluate the erosion just below the Lake Oroville Emergency Spillway site after lake levels receded, in Oroville, California. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS
Children hold signs thanking truck drivers hauling rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart