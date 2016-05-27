California Dreaming
Supporter Raena Fisk of Orange County sleeps on the floor in reindeer pajamas after arriving before 5 AM to attend a morning rally for Bernie Sanders in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters jump for a friend's photo as they wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Donald Trump arrive before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A supporter of Hillary Clinton is seen after Clinton spoke at the University of California Riverside in Riverside. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet at a campaign event in Anaheim. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Ariella Reiss (L) poses while dressed as Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in Anaheim. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marlena Steinbach, 9, (L) and her sister Ella Steinbach, 15, cheer the motorcade of Hillary Clinton outside the IBEW union hall where Clinton was due to speak in Commerce. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police in riot gear clear a street of protesters near the convention center where Donald Trump was holding a campaign rally in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A supporter waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in Santa Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters line up to enter a convention center before a Donald Trump campaign rally in Anaheim. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A protester with a torn campaign sign disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Anaheim. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A reporter brings a microphone inside the hall where Hillary Clinton address the crowd at La Escuelita School in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Supporter Mette Peluce, 11, waits for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson.
Women representing "Stolen Lives," families of people who died in incidents said to be caused by undocumented immigrants, take part in a rally with Donald Trump in Anaheim. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl waits for Hillary Clinton to speak at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters are seen from behind the lectern as they wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Isaiah Erich of San Diego, 14, shows off his back as he skateboards with friends outside a rally for Bernie Sanders in National City. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Women stand up to cheer as Hillary Clinton talks about equal pay for women at the IBEW union hall in Commerce. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters wait for Bernie Sanders to speak in East Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
