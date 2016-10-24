California tour bus crash
Workers cut away debris from the front of a bus involved in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. A tour bus crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on a Southern California highway before dawn...more
Authorities remove the body of one of the deceased in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Investigators confer at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Investigators speak to each other at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Authorities remove the body of one of the deceased in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Investigators speak to each other at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A tow truck driver helps clear debris at the scene of a mass fatality bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
An investigator speaks on his phone the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A tow truck driver helps clear debris at the scene of a mass fatality bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Investigators speak to each other at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Authorities remove the body of one of the deceased in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A tow truck driver helps clear debris at the scene of a mass fatality bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Investigators confer at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Next Slideshows
Women to Trump: Hands off
Warning: graphic language. Women protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside Trump properties in Chicago and New York.
Assault on Mosul
Iraqi forces attack the city of Mosul as they try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.
Hillary's wings across America
The view of America from Hillary Clinton's campaign plane.
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
Two weeks after Hurricane Matthew, relief workers are still struggling to reach remote communities in the country's hardest-hit areas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.