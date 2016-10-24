California tour bus crash

Workers cut away debris from the front of a bus involved in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. A tour bus crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on a Southern California highway before dawn...more

Workers cut away debris from the front of a bus involved in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. A tour bus crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on a Southern California highway before dawn on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring 31, authorities said. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Close