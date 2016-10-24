Edition:
Pictures | Mon Oct 24, 2016 | 9:31am EDT

California tour bus crash

Workers cut away debris from the front of a bus involved in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. A tour bus crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on a Southern California highway before dawn on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring 31, authorities said. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Authorities remove the body of one of the deceased in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Investigators confer at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Investigators speak to each other at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Authorities remove the body of one of the deceased in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Investigators speak to each other at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
A tow truck driver helps clear debris at the scene of a mass fatality bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
An investigator speaks on his phone the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
A tow truck driver helps clear debris at the scene of a mass fatality bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Investigators speak to each other at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Authorities remove the body of one of the deceased in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
A tow truck driver helps clear debris at the scene of a mass fatality bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Investigators confer at the scene of a mass casualty bus crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
