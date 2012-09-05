Edition:
California wildfire

<p>The DC-10 super tanker flies over the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A wildfire burns the hillside during sunset in the Angeles National Forest near Glendora, California, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Labor day travelers watch a plume of thick smoke rises from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>An arson fire investigator looks at a burnt car in the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A C-130 air tanker drops fire retardant onto a brush fire, as thick smoke rises from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A plume of thick smoke and fire glows from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012.REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A plume of thick smoke rises from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Firefighting crew make their way up the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A plume of thick smoke rises as a brush fire glows from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A sky crane helicopter flies past a plume of thick smoke rising from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Hot ash spews into the air from a spot fire on the hillside as a wildfire at the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, California, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon </p>

<p>Fire trucks are seen on their way to fight a brush fire in the San Gabriel Mountains, at the Angeles National Forest, California, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A plume of thick smoke rises as fire glows from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A wildfire burns at night in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, California, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon </p>

<p>The DC-10 super tanker flies above the hills on top of San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A fire engine with the Los Angeles County Fire Department protects Camp Williams Mobile Home Park as a wildfire burns across the road on the hillside above in the Angeles National Forest near Glendora, California, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon </p>

<p>A plume of thick smoke rises from the hills above San Gabriel, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A plume of thick smoke rises from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>A cat walks past mobile homes in the Camp Williams Mobile Home Park as a wildfire burns on the hillside above in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, California, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon </p>

<p>A plume of thick smoke rises as a brush fire glows from the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

Pictures

Podcast