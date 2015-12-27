California wildfire
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. The wildfire burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations. REUTERS/Gene...more
Huge flames light up the coast line the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A burnt bed frame stands in a makeshift encampment in the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A burned Pacific Coast Highway sign stands during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Passengers take pictures from an northbound Amtrak train in the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Caroline Semer and Richard Semer of Newbury Park wait at a road block for it to open with their dog Odie at Solimar Beach during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Strong winds kick up flying embers from the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
PCH 1 north and south bound lanes are shutdown from the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Charred bicycle parts stand in a makeshift encampment during the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter mops up during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Huge fire tornados form during the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Next Slideshows
Fire sweeps through Saudi hospital
A fire tore through the intensive care unit and the maternity ward of a Saudi hospital before dawn, killing at least 24 people and injuring 123.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Christmas in Iraq
Santa Claus pays a visit to poor families and Christians fleeing Islamic State in the Baghdad area.
Mourning in Bagram
Fellow troops mourn for six U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.