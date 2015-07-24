Edition:
California wildfire rages

The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. The rapidly expanding wildfire in Northern California is threatening about 150 structures and has forced evacuations in several rural areas as the wind-whipped blaze rips across parched vegetation, officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Flame is seen on a ridge line at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Firefighters clear dry vegetation from private property during the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Firefighters douse a hot spot while battling the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Charred vegetation from the Wragg Fire is shown surrounding a home near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a hot spot at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A firefighter works to extinguish smoldering vegetation at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Firefighters monitor a smoldering hillside at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A firefighter looks on as a helicopter takes on a load of water to fight the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Firefighters work to contain hot spots at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Firefighters monitor a smoldering hillside during the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot on the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

